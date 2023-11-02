This Is Why Child Trafficking Cases at the Border Are Being Put on...
People Were Willing to Sign a Petition to Help Hamas Until This Happened

Matt Vespa
November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Is it brainwashing or mob mentality? No doubt, the hordes of pro-terrorist rallies we’ve seen nationwide at our college campuses in support of Hamas have been disturbing. There have always been anti-Israel clowns, though they were small but vocal. Their numbers have grown to the point where it now feels that hating Jews is almost a prerequisite for someone who identifies as far left.

So, to test if people are pro-Hamas, we have this video shared by Facts for Peace featuring comedian Mikey Greenblatt asking people to sign a petition in support of the terrorist organization. To be clear, it was a petition to help Hamas free Palestine. Everyone was down for the cause until they read the fine print. Greenblatt listed the beliefs of Hamas, which include the slaughter of every Jew, Christian, and non-Muslim, making homosexuality a capital offense, and codifying Sharia law.

When people know about Hamas, they recoil in horror for the most part. There was one weirdo who said he was against what Hamas stands for “in theory,” whatever that means. Ignorance runs deep with the Left, which isn’t shocking. Imagine if CNN, ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News reported on what Hamas is and what they stand for regarding why the October 7 attacks happened and the Israeli invasion of Gaza that followed. But that would be the media doing its job. Instead, that void is filled by brainwashing, hate, and ignorance—the three pillars of liberalism. 

For every American lefty student chanting for Jews to be killed and Palestine to be free, know that Hamas wants you dead. They will stone you, rape you, behead you, or throw you off a rooftop.

