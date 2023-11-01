After Hamas Executes a Hostage, the Press Is More Concerned About Israel Committing War Crimes

This honeymoon is going to end, but until it does, I will give John Kirby props for debunking pro-Hamas propaganda. The White House Press Corps this week has been insufferable regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Hamas is keeping two million of its people from evacuating to safety, using them as human shields. Civilian casualties and deaths are unavoidable, and this isn’t some Kadima (party no longer exists) government.

Advertisement

This is Benjamin Netanyahu, who will not stop until the main objective of degrading Hamas into irrelevancy is accomplished. Hamas has controlled Gaza for 17 years, violently seizing control in 2007 after ‘winning’ the previous year’s elections. It’s been a Jihadi hell hole ever since, though one with an extensive terror tunnel infrastructure and some 40,000 terrorists waiting to kill Israeli troops. It’s why Netanyahu says this could be a long war.

On Monday, Kirby had to remind people of the differences between Hamas and Israel, which is a sad commentary. Also, the press’ obsession with Israel and the rules of war hasn’t gone unnoticed. Is Hamas following those international laws? We’re dealing with literal evil—this isn’t an academic exercise. And I could give a baker’s you-know-what about the US or Israel being isolated from the rest of the world in this war. If the so-called international community can’t see Hamas as the bad guys, then we are lost. Hamas beheaded a hostage, folks, but the media is trying to cast Israel as the state that's committed war crimes. Newbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the exchanges:

Despite Hamas beheading a hostage recently, ABC's Mary Bruce repeatedly questions if Israel is abiding by the rules of war:

"Does the president feel that Israel is abiding by the rules of war?... Is the President concerned that Israel is going to break the rules of war...?" pic.twitter.com/meIEngtmOi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 30, 2023

NBC's Gabe Gutierrez wonders if the administration is concerned that the "pro-Palestinian" gatherings will inevitably turn violent: "How concerned is the White House that these demonstrations will spiral out of control?"

He also notes that Hamas is holding up relief actions. pic.twitter.com/t7WoXN29iG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 30, 2023

CNN's MJ Lee asks Kirby about the increased attacks on American assets in Iraq and Syria by Iranian proxies and if the threat is increasing. Kirby says he wouldn't put a % number on it. pic.twitter.com/3C85aaXxip — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 30, 2023

A pro-Hamas journo whines Israel cut the terror group's ability to communicate by cutting internet/phone capabilities:

"Paramedics were left driving towards the sound of explosions and people were left to die in the street...Is that upholding the laws of war?" pic.twitter.com/DWfIw19wvP — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 30, 2023





We have a lot of terrorist sympathizing trash in Congress and in our media, though it’s been that way for quite some time.