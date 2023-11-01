Norwegian Woman Who Carried Viciously Antisemitic Sign Just Got Some Very Bad News
After Hamas Executes a Hostage, the Press Is More Concerned About Israel Committing War Crimes

Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2023 11:30 AM
This honeymoon is going to end, but until it does, I will give John Kirby props for debunking pro-Hamas propaganda. The White House Press Corps this week has been insufferable regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Hamas is keeping two million of its people from evacuating to safety, using them as human shields. Civilian casualties and deaths are unavoidable, and this isn’t some Kadima (party no longer exists) government.

This is Benjamin Netanyahu, who will not stop until the main objective of degrading Hamas into irrelevancy is accomplished. Hamas has controlled Gaza for 17 years, violently seizing control in 2007 after ‘winning’ the previous year’s elections. It’s been a Jihadi hell hole ever since, though one with an extensive terror tunnel infrastructure and some 40,000 terrorists waiting to kill Israeli troops. It’s why Netanyahu says this could be a long war. 

On Monday, Kirby had to remind people of the differences between Hamas and Israel, which is a sad commentary. Also, the press’ obsession with Israel and the rules of war hasn’t gone unnoticed. Is Hamas following those international laws? We’re dealing with literal evil—this isn’t an academic exercise. And I could give a baker’s you-know-what about the US or Israel being isolated from the rest of the world in this war. If the so-called international community can’t see Hamas as the bad guys, then we are lost. Hamas beheaded a hostage, folks, but the media is trying to cast Israel as the state that's committed war crimes. Newbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the exchanges:

We have a lot of terrorist sympathizing trash in Congress and in our media, though it’s been that way for quite some time.

 

