Prescription Drugs Were Found at Matthew Perry's Home

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor whose sting on the long-running sitcom Friends made him a household name, passed away over the weekend. Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi, the victim of a suspected drowning.

The actor had reportedly played a two-hour round of pickleball before his death. He sent his assistant out for an errand. When that individual returned, Perry was discovered in his hot tub. Portions of the 911 call have been released (via NY Post):

The 911 dispatch call for Matthew Perry’s death is revealing more details about the “Friends” alum’s apparent drowning Saturday at his Los Angeles residence. In the 15-second audio, obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says, at times bleeping out certain words. As The Post previously reported, first responders rushed to the address after receiving a call reporting a cardiac arrest. TMZ reported Perry’s assistant called 911. Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA just after 4 p.m. In photos, a large white tent could be seen next to his pool and hot tub in his backyard.

No illicit narcotics were found at his residence, but prescription drugs were discovered, though we’re not going to know anything definitive until the toxicology report is released, obviously (via LA Times):

“Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said. He was 54. Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death. No drugs were found at the scene, sources said, but a source told The Times prescription medications were recovered at the home and hence toxicology will be part of the investigation. A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Robbery Homicide Division that is investigating Perry’s death, said the “cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.” The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which on Sunday officially deferred its finding pending further testing. “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced “Friends,” said in a statement to The Times. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Matthew Perry was 54 years old.