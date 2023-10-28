Suspected Drowning? Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Matthew Perry, forever known as ‘Chandler’ from Friends, has died. The cause of death is a suspected drowning. He was found in a jacuzzi. First responders reportedly found no drugs on the scene. Perry dealt with a years-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, which he wrote about extensively in his memoir released last year.

Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, TMZ has reported. The beloved “Friends” star was reportedly discovered dead in the jacuzzi of an L.A.-area home on Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that first-responders rushed to the address with the call first reported as a cardiac arrest. They added that no drugs found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

Perry was most known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends” which ran from 1994 to 2004. He also appeared in a variety of comedy films including, “Fools Rush In,” “17 Again,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” and more. The last post Perry shared on his Facebook page was an image of him relaxing in a hot tub overlooking the city just a few days ago. He revealed his immense struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol during his career in a 2022 memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.”



