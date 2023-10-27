Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
The Left Is Infected
The Pro-Terrorist UN Wants a Humanitarian Truce in Israel-Hamas War
Israeli Raids Appear to Be a 'Rolling Start' for a Full-Scale Invasion of...
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle
Media Get Angry Biden Seeks Truth on Hamas Death Toll
The Ladies of 'The View' Are Back to Rant About Guns Following Mass...
New House Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plans to Impeach Biden
Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet
Hamas Spokesman Storms Out of Interview After Being Asked to Justify Killing Hundreds...
Here's the Grade John Kirby Gives Joe Biden on 'Balancing' Foreign Policy
Biden Being Left Off the Ballot In Early State Primary Spells Trouble for...
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Tipsheet

The Manhunt Is Over. Maine Mass Shooter Found Dead by Police

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 27, 2023 9:30 PM
Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP

The search for Robert Card is over. The man suspected of killing at least 18 people in the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead. Card’s rampage began Wednesday night when he attacked two locations: Schemengees Bar and Grille and Spare Time Recreation (also known as Just-in-Time), a bowling alley. A youth bowling league was underway when Card opened fire. Lewiston was locked down as police hadn’t apprehended Card. Other towns and cities also came under shelter-in-place orders. 

Advertisement

Card’s vehicle was found in nearby Lisbon by a boat ramp, which prompted some to speculate that he had escaped by watercraft. The Coast Guard was deployed in the manhunt. Federal, state, and local law enforcement followed up on all leads. Card’s house in Bowdoin was surrounded by police Thursday but was found empty when law enforcement breached the home. A letter was found inside, which officials described as a suicide note. 

Two days after the shootings, the hunt is over. Card’s body was discovered Friday night. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound (via NBC 10 Boston): 

The man suspected in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators Friday night. 

Robert Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille. 

Specific details were not immediately available, but multiple told the NBC10 Boston Investigators there was no longer a threat. Four senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that Card had been found dead. 

Recommended

Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Card was reportedly part of the Army Reserve and a trained firearm instructor. We still have no motive, but he was suffering from severe mental illness, which included hearing voices and making threats to shoot up a National Guard base in Saco. Card had previously been committed to a mental health facility in the summer of 2023 for two weeks.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet Sarah Arnold
New House Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plans to Impeach Biden Sarah Arnold
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet Sarah Arnold
Advertisement