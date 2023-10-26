Here's the Latest on the Mass Shootings in Maine Last Night

We have an update that gives us a better picture of last night's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. The state’s second-largest city was placed under lockdown when a mass shooter opened fire at two locations, killing 18 and wounding another 13 people. Yet, some sources claim the number injured could be as high as 50, as initially reported Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The suspect, Robert Card, is a reported 20-year veteran of the Army Reserves and a trained firearm instructor. He remains at large, as multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have engaged in a manhunt. His vehicle was found near a boat ramp in nearby Lisbon. Mr. Card also had severe mental illness, which required a two-week stay at a clinic in the summer of 2023. He reportedly heard voices and threatened to shoot up a National Guard base in Saco.

Card attacked Schemengees Bar and Grille and Spare Time Recreation (also known as Just-in-Time), a bowling alley. There were reports of a youth bowling league being present when he opened fire.

"I don’t think you're supposed to see that in real life."



Maine shooting witness describes harrowing scene at bowling alley with shots ringing out while he was putting on his shoes. https://t.co/YphuxfBjRI pic.twitter.com/AB7QmYcW6k — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2023

Gov. Janet Mills and other law enforcement officials gave a press conference on the incident at 10:30 this morning. They delivered a timeline of last night’s events as well (via WMTW):

BREAKING: At least 18 people dead in Maine shooting rampage and 13 others injured, governor says.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/P29fs0VLG2 pic.twitter.com/VUUCVvT6hP — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2023





Two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, have left 18 people dead and injured 13 other people, Gov. Janet Mills announced at a press conference on Thursday. "I am profoundly saddened to stand before you today to report that 18 people lost their lives and 13 people injured in [Wednesday] night's attacks," Mills announced. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, on eight counts of murder, Col. William Ross with the Maine State Police said. […] Col. William Ross said just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, first responders received a 911 call about a shooting at the Spare Time (also known as Just-in-Time) Recreation Center in Lewiston. Police said at 7:08 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside of Schemengees Bar and Grille. Ross said seven people were killed inside of the Just-in-Time recreation center. He identified the victims as one female and six males. All died from apparent gunshot wounds. Ross said eight people were found dead inside Schemengees Bar and Grille. He said seven male victims were found inside the establishment and one male outside of the business. Police said three victims who were transferred to area hospitals were later pronounced dead, for a total of 18 victims.

Advertisement

The surrounding communities have been given shelter-in-place orders, closing local stores and schools. Some folks wondered why one helicopter from the New Hampshire State Police appeared to be the only air asset available in the Lewiston area. The Maine State Police doesn’t have helicopters, just two Cessna planes. ATF and the FBI are in on the search.

State Police are expanding the shelter in place advisory this morning @WMTWTV https://t.co/WBwPKsd3ta — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) October 26, 2023

LEWISTON SHOOTINGS UPDATE: Lisbon Police are asking people to continue sheltering in place just before 5 am here on Thursday. Robert Card, the person of interest in the shootings remains on the run. @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/dJGoitQSpc — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) October 26, 2023

We’ll keep you updated.