Horrific Mass Shooting in Maine Leaves At Least 20 Dead, Dozens Wounded

Disturbing reports are coming out of Lewiston, Maine, of a mass shooting event where dozens have been shot. There are reports of at least ten dead. CNN has the death toll at 16 people [See UPDATES Below]. The suspect is still at large. The shooter attacked multiple locations. Lewiston, the second-largest city in Maine, is on lockdown (via Associated Press):

Maine State Police ordered residents in the state’s second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night because of an active shooter situation. The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m. as the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office reported that law enforcement agencies were investigating “two active shooter events.” The sheriff’s office said the suspect was still at large. “We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the sheriff’s office reported.

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations," state police say.



Here's what we know:https://t.co/CAStCeGZPC pic.twitter.com/EHhk8uXjyh — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) October 26, 2023

BREAKING: Lewiston active shooter suspect's photo released; deputies seek identification https://t.co/rhqvkTSZCS — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) October 26, 2023

BREAKING: Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, residents asked to shelter in place suspect still at large https://t.co/XiJtc8gZzf pic.twitter.com/qJEtPskiyi — WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) October 26, 2023





We are following what Maine State Police are calling an active shooter situation in Lewiston. Please be patient as we gather facts and allow law enforcement to handle what’s happening. Follow for updates. @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/mqdNscfkOZ — Terry Stackhouse (@TStackhouseWMTW) October 26, 2023

Police are responding to multiple active shooter events around Lewiston, Maine, the state's second-largest city. https://t.co/8Zpc1muaq2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 26, 2023

SHERIFF: “Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large.” ⬇️ https://t.co/V6oLQPsYmF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 26, 2023

2 Lifeflights en route to Lewiston, Maine after a mass shooting occured. At least 16 people have been shot, as said by early reports. More posts will happen as soon as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5aL2vEznDU — Firewaller1071 (@firewalker1709) October 26, 2023

CNN: 16 dead, 50-60 shot in mass shooting incident in Maine. Good lord. — Will Nunley (@willnunley) October 26, 2023

We’ll keep you updated.

***

UPDATE: The death toll has risen to 22. There are reports of a suspect in custody. We have not been able to confirm that. Other reports have this search for the suspect being reclassified as a manhunt. A picture of the suspect's car has been released. The locations of the shooting are Schemengees, a bar/restaurant, and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley. A Walmart distribution center is the reported third location. [See Update Below]. ATF agents from Boston are en route. The FBI is now involved in the manhunt. President Joe Biden and Maine Gov. Janet Mills have been briefed on the situation.

BREAKING: per law enforcement source prelim info is 22 dead in Lewiston, ME shootings at 3 locations - Walmart distribution center, a bar, plus third location.



FBI supporting and mobilized, Maine State Police taking lead investigative role.



Possible suspect in custody. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 26, 2023

NEW PHOTOS: CAR AND SUSPECT in Lewiston, #maine active shooting situation. @newscentermaine



Please contact the Lewiston Police at 513-3001 ext.. 3327 if you recognize this vehicle. It is believed that the front bumper may be painted black. @LewistonMainePD pic.twitter.com/raBoVJN3qR — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 26, 2023

ACTIVE SHOOTER IN MAINE

- At least 3 scenes in Lewiston

- Restaurant and bowling alley

- Up to 22 killed, dozens injured

- Suspect remains at large

- Armed with long gun

- Citywide shelter in place

- No word on a motive

- See the suspect? Call 911 pic.twitter.com/KDlDVOWRdF — BNO News (@BNONews) October 26, 2023

BREAKING: At least 22 people have been killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting across multiple locations in Lewiston, Maine, police sources say. https://t.co/ryHVLHmhYa — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2023

UPDATE II: Lewiston public schools are closed tomorrow. Bates College is on lockdown. The suspect is known to law enforcement (via NBC News):

Police believe they know who the shooting suspect is, NBC News chief justice contributor Jonathan Dienst said on-air. "They believe they have him identified, and they are actively seeking him and the vehicle they believe he’s driving,” Dienst said in an NBC News special report about the shooting. “They have a pretty good idea who this suspect is,” Dienst said. a source said the person may have a criminal history, he said. "But as per motive, there is no indication as to why this shooting has taken place," Dienst said. Bulletins and briefings to various law enforcement agencies have had different numbers of deaths, he said.

Hello, There will not be school tomorrow. At this time, there will be no activity at Lewiston Schools Thursday October 26, 2023. There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety — Jake Langlais (@kjlanglais) October 26, 2023

UPDATE III: It's been confirmed that Robert Card has been identified as a person of interest. He is a firearm instructor suffering from severe mental health issues, including hearing voices and threatening to attack the local National Guard base in Saco. He was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer.

NOW: Maine active shooter situation “still very fluid” https://t.co/pO99hSrgzD — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 26, 2023

BREAKING from CBS News: MAINE LAW ENFOCEMENT BULLETIN: Maine State Police is attempting to locate Robert Card as a person of interest regarding a mass shooting incident at Schemeagees Bar and Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston.



Card is a trained firearms… — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 26, 2023

I pulled the screenshot before Facebook nuked his account



The profile picture matches the picture distributed by the Maine Info & Analysis center pic.twitter.com/xoF4S2IDm9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 26, 2023

UPDATE IV: Walmart representatives say their distribution center in Lewiston was not the site of the third shooting. Initial reports were incorrect.

Just before 11 p.m. a spokesperson for Walmart said there was no shooting at the facility.



“This shooting did not occur on Walmart property,” Joe Pennington said. “The (distribution center) locked down like everyone else and police searched the facility.” — Alex Ward (@alexbward) October 26, 2023

UPDATE V: Something to keep an eye on regarding the bowling alley: many kids were there. A youth bowling league was underway when shots were fired.

CONTINUED: Her 11 year old daughter was bowling when she said she heard several shots. Dumont saiid she saw three or four bodies but was mainly trying to stay quiet and shield her daughter. She dialed 911 about 8 times to alert police. @ABC @AaronKatersky — Erielle Reshef (@ErielleReshef) October 26, 2023



