The One Detail That Torpedoes Any Gun Control Narrative in the Wake of Maine Shootings

Lewiston, Maine, the state’s second-largest city, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that left up to 22 people dead and dozens injured. The suspect, Robert Card, remains at large. The manhunt roped in federal and state law enforcement agencies, but despite reportedly finding his vehicle near Lisbon at a boat ramp at Papermill Trail Park, Card is still missing.

Officials in Lewiston, Maine, have instructed people in the city to “stay inside with doors locked” as a manhunt continues after a shooting. Multiple sources told CBS News at least 16 people are dead, and police say they were investigating “multiple locations.”… — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2023

BREAKING: At least 22 people have been killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting across multiple locations in Lewiston, Maine, police sources say. https://t.co/ryHVLHmhYa — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2023

The reports initially had three sites where Card opened fire: Schemengees, a bar/restaurant, Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley, and a Walmart distribution center. It was later corrected that Card did not attack the Walmart facility. The bowling alley could yield some horrible updates as a youth bowling league was underway when witnesses heard shots. Card’s image, information, and the model and make of his vehicle have been released.

Maine shooting suspect Robert Card was convicted of DUI in 2007. He's not a registered sex offender. Someone with the same name was widely shared on Twitter/X. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 26, 2023

He was known to law enforcement and had severe mental health problems.

The profile picture matches the picture distributed by the Maine Info & Analysis center pic.twitter.com/xoF4S2IDm9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 26, 2023

Card is reportedly a 20-year Army veteran and a trained firearms instructor but had episodes of hearing voices in his head. He made threats to attack a National Guard base in Saco. In the summer of 2023, he was committed for two weeks at a mental health facility:

BREAKING from CBS News: MAINE LAW ENFOCEMENT BULLETIN: Maine State Police is attempting to locate Robert Card as a person of interest regarding a mass shooting incident at Schemeagees Bar and Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston. Card is a trained firearms… — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 26, 2023

They released him pic.twitter.com/jM2gjXWX6L — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

More from the Associated Press:

A man opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people, wounding dozens of others, and throwing the state’s second-largest city into chaos as hundreds of police searched for a person of interest and residents were ordered to shelter in place. A police intelligence bulletin identified Robert Card, who was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine, as the person of interest. The document, reviewed by The Associated Press and circulated to law enforcement officials, says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition. The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine. A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.

More: early estimate 30 wounded https://t.co/mCddhkkG2u — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 26, 2023

DEVELOPING: we had just arrived to Lisbon Falls by the Mobil station where there was a large law enforcement presence. All of a sudden, just a few minutes ago, about a dozen police vehicles took off all at once. It’s the most movement we’ve seen tonight at one time. pic.twitter.com/FOi02bYt1u — Mal Meyer (@MalWGME) October 26, 2023

Lewiston was placed in a lockdown during this shooting. Its public schools have been closed today. Not much was said during the police press conference last night. There will be one held at 10:30 AM this morning.

UPDATE: @MEStatePolice has no updates at this time regarding the Lewiston shootings. They say they’ll have a press conference tomorrow at 10:30 am at Lewiston City Hall. @WMTWTV — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) October 26, 2023

But one would think Card’s firearms would be taken away once he was committed to a mental health clinic.

We’ll keep you updated.