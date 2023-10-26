Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Tipsheet

Israel Launches Another Raid Into Gaza

Matt Vespa
October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Israeli forces conducted another massive raid into Gaza. IDF troops executed a similar operation earlier this morning to clear out anti-tank missile positions, tunnels, and other infrastructure Hamas can use defensively when the ground invasion begins. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a date for the ground war, which aims to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages taken by terrorists during the October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, American forces have been deploying to the region, including at least two carrier strike groups and an array of anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Supposedly, Israel is holding off until these systems are in place, but the raids to soften up the area will continue. More raids are expected tonight:

Hamas murdered, raped, and kidnapped over 1,200 Israelis on October 7. Since then, Israel has been on a war footing, mobilizing reservists, getting tanks into position, and preparing for a multi-front war. Hezbollah and Iran have vowed to retaliate should they invade Gaza. Israeli intelligence has formed kill squads to eliminate any Hamas terrorists involved in the attacks. There will be some friction, as the United States now supports a humanitarian pause to ensure relief aid gets to Gaza. Any pause of ceasefire benefits Hamas, and they will steal the humanitarian aid.

