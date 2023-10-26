Israeli Forces Launch Massive Raid Into the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces conducted a massive raid inside the Gaza Strip this morning. It was more extensive than the previous small-scale ground operations in the wake of the vicious October 7 terror attacks committed by Hamas that left over 1,200 Israelis dead. The Jewish state has mobilized its military for a potentially prolonged conflict in Gaza that could spill into a two-front war with Lebanon. Hezbollah has vowed an all-out war if Israel invades Gaza.

That is going to happen. This raid, which included deploying Israeli armored units, destroyed various anti-tank missile posts, tunnels, and other parts of Hamas’ defensive infrastructure in northern Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a unity government, which has vowed to annihilate Hamas as a military and political entity. That is the only option right now to ensure Israel’s security situation is never subjected to the mayhem and carnage it endured on October 7.

The Israeli Defense Force is reported to have carried out a Significant Ground Operation this morning in the Gaza Strip involving a number of Armored Vehicles with Mounted-Infantry and Tanks; this Operation is claimed to have been much Larger and Penetrated Deeper into Gaza than… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 26, 2023

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.



IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.



The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

#BREAKING: IDF confirms: In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. https://t.co/JppwVT0lv0 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 26, 2023

#BREAKING: Initial reports that the IDF carried out unusual, extensive ground activity involving infantry and armored forces inside the Gaza Strip. Its purpose was reportedly to strike Hamas targets from within the Strip, and to strengthen defense. https://t.co/RxvdlQdIGo — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 26, 2023

This ground war could take months, maybe years, to reach the benchmarks Israeli commanders have set regarding ending Hamas. A date has been set for the ground war, with the added objective of rescuing hostages that terrorists took during the October 7 attack. Jerusalem is reportedly waiting for more American assets to deploy to the region, including multiple anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Yet, Biden now says he wants a humanitarian pause to ensure more humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. In other words, he’s waiting for the world to send more relief aid to Hamas. They’re not going to give it to the people. Ceasefires and pauses only help the terrorists. It’s time for this invasion. It's time to eradicate Hamas.