Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Tipsheet

Israeli Forces Launch Massive Raid Into the Gaza Strip

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 26, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli forces conducted a massive raid inside the Gaza Strip this morning. It was more extensive than the previous small-scale ground operations in the wake of the vicious October 7 terror attacks committed by Hamas that left over 1,200 Israelis dead. The Jewish state has mobilized its military for a potentially prolonged conflict in Gaza that could spill into a two-front war with Lebanon. Hezbollah has vowed an all-out war if Israel invades Gaza.

Advertisement

That is going to happen. This raid, which included deploying Israeli armored units, destroyed various anti-tank missile posts, tunnels, and other parts of Hamas’ defensive infrastructure in northern Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a unity government, which has vowed to annihilate Hamas as a military and political entity. That is the only option right now to ensure Israel’s security situation is never subjected to the mayhem and carnage it endured on October 7. 

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

This ground war could take months, maybe years, to reach the benchmarks Israeli commanders have set regarding ending Hamas. A date has been set for the ground war, with the added objective of rescuing hostages that terrorists took during the October 7 attack. Jerusalem is reportedly waiting for more American assets to deploy to the region, including multiple anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Yet, Biden now says he wants a humanitarian pause to ensure more humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. In other words, he’s waiting for the world to send more relief aid to Hamas. They’re not going to give it to the people. Ceasefires and pauses only help the terrorists. It’s time for this invasion. It's time to eradicate Hamas.  

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement