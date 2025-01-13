Jen Rubin Leaves WaPo to Blast Trump for Next 4 Years—And Guess Who’s Joining Her

Leftist Jen Rubin’s decision to leave The Washington Post to launch her own outlet with Democratic lefties to bash President-elect Donald Trump is no surprise to those who have long observed her anti-Trump liberal nonsense. Once considered a conservative voice, Rubin’s shift toward unabashed liberalism over the years has made her departure from the traditionally more balanced WaPo inevitable. By starting a new platform with fellow Democrats, Rubin is cementing her role as a prominent advocate for left-leaning narratives and a never-Trump for the next four years.

Advertisement

“The Contrarian” will be filled with several of the Left’s most progressive, including reporters Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Tyler Page, and LeeAnn Caldwell, columnist Charles Lane, health and science editor Stephen Smith and veteran editor Matea Gold. Luigi Mangione's defense attorney, Karen Agnifilo, will also be a top contributor. Mangione was arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last month.

Jennifer Rubin's new website lists Luigi Mangione's defense attorney as a contributor pic.twitter.com/Oa3jdVpej5 — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) January 13, 2025

On her way out the door, Rubin bashed WaPo owner Jeff Bezos for donating $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

“Jeff Bezos and his fellow billionaires accommodate and enable the most acute threat to American democracy—Donald Trump—at a time when a vibrant free press is more essential than ever to our democracy’s survival and capacity to thrive,” she wrote. “I, therefore, have resigned from The Post, effective today. In doing so, I join a throng of veteran journalists so distressed over The Post’s management they felt compelled to resign.”

Rubin has been a staunch never Trumper since he first ran for office in 2016. She has repeatedly claimed the president-elect is a threat to democracy and characterized him as a danger to American democracy, an authoritarian, and a “con man.” She also supported both of Trump's impeachments, arguing that his actions were impeachable offenses that further exposed his “unfitness” for office. The crazy liberal has not shied away from personal attacks on Trump, calling him a "narcissist," "bigot," and “racist” and has referred to his leadership style as erratic and destructive.

Rubin is teaming up with ex-Obama White House official Norm Eisen to start the publication. Its tagline will be, "Not owned by anybody”— a scathing reference to Bezos.