Why the Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden Case Just Slapped Down Joe
Andrew Cuomo Might Be Making a Comeback in an Unexpected Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Big Mad at Mark Zuckerberg
VIP
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Compares Fact-Checkers to Firefighters, ABC News Struggles With Bac...
VIP
Kentucky Lawmakers Heading Wrong Direction on Gun Proposal
Discussion of School Shootings Betrays How Gun Grabbers Misrepresent Everything
Biden Has Bailed Out More Than 5 Million Student Loan Borrowers During His...
Iran Offers Aid to California Amid Wildfires—Why the U.S. Should Be Cautious
Tim Walz Endorses David Hogg in Bid for DNC Vice Chair
VIP
Biden Quietly Screws Over Low-Income Americans in Final Days of Office
L.A.’s Wealthy Ripped for Hiring $2K Per Hour Private Firefighters
Remember Biden's Line of 'We Beat Medicare'? KJP Just Repeated It.
VIP
Joe Rogan Said the US Should Take Over This Country
Congress Must Use 2025 to Restore FCC Auction Authority and Build a...
Tipsheet

Jen Rubin Leaves WaPo to Blast Trump for Next 4 Years—And Guess Who’s Joining Her

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2025 8:45 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

Leftist Jen Rubin’s decision to leave The Washington Post to launch her own outlet with Democratic lefties to bash President-elect Donald Trump is no surprise to those who have long observed her anti-Trump liberal nonsense. Once considered a conservative voice, Rubin’s shift toward unabashed liberalism over the years has made her departure from the traditionally more balanced WaPo inevitable. By starting a new platform with fellow Democrats, Rubin is cementing her role as a prominent advocate for left-leaning narratives and a never-Trump for the next four years.

Advertisement

“The Contrarian” will be filled with several of the Left’s most progressive, including reporters Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Tyler Page, and LeeAnn Caldwell, columnist Charles Lane, health and science editor Stephen Smith and veteran editor Matea Gold. Luigi Mangione's defense attorney, Karen Agnifilo, will also be a top contributor. Mangione was arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last month. 

On her way out the door, Rubin bashed WaPo owner Jeff Bezos for donating $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. 

“Jeff Bezos and his fellow billionaires accommodate and enable the most acute threat to American democracy—Donald Trump—at a time when a vibrant free press is more essential than ever to our democracy’s survival and capacity to thrive,” she wrote. “I, therefore, have resigned from The Post, effective today. In doing so, I join a throng of veteran journalists so distressed over The Post’s management they felt compelled to resign.” 

Rubin has been a staunch never Trumper since he first ran for office in 2016. She has repeatedly claimed the president-elect is a threat to democracy and characterized him as a danger to American democracy, an authoritarian, and a “con man.” She also supported both of Trump's impeachments, arguing that his actions were impeachable offenses that further exposed his “unfitness” for office. The crazy liberal has not shied away from personal attacks on Trump, calling him a "narcissist," "bigot," and “racist” and has referred to his leadership style as erratic and destructive. 

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement

Rubin is teaming up with ex-Obama White House official Norm Eisen to start the publication. Its tagline will be, "Not owned by anybody”— a scathing reference to Bezos. 

Tags: WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Why the Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden Case Just Slapped Down Joe Matt Vespa
There Is No Bottom for Blue California Kurt Schlichter
You Won't Believe What This Trans Athlete Said About Competing Against Women Madeline Leesman
January 6th Investigator Confronted and Publicly Embarrassed! Townhall Video
Fani Willis Just Can't Let the Trump Case Go Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement