Did You Catch What Was Off About This Poll About a Gaza Ceasefire?
Former Israeli PM Had This Message for CNN Over Their Gaza Coverage
There's Been an Update in the Case of the Maryland Judge Who Was...
Nero Fiddled, JFK Trysted—The Cuban Missile Crisis
China’s Harassment of the US Spiked After Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
Media Outlets That Accused Israel of Bombing Gaza Hospital Have Yet to Apologize...
Elementary Substitute Teachers Cited for Prostitution After Undercover Sting
Justice Alito Makes Grave Warning About the Decision To Pause Free Speech Ruling...
This Democrat Is Ready to Thrown His Hat Into the 2024 Race Against...
Progressive Squad Member Berates Biden, Democrat Colleagues Over Support for Israel
WH Backpedals Biden Remarks After He Suggests He Wants Israel to Delay Ground...
Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America
Joe Biden Could Help Allies By Stopping Iran’s $40 Billion Cash Pipeline..If Only...
The Left Has Shown Its Moral Bankruptcy
Tipsheet

Bill Maher's Commentary Blasting Elite College Was Going So Well Until the End

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 21, 2023 7:30 PM

Bill Maher has been on a tear, torching his side for their appalling ignorance and illiberal positions on free speech and political correctness. He’s not a conservative, though many on the Left think he’s become one since he’s been shooting inside the ship lately. Maher is a classic liberal, nothing more. And if you’ve watched him for years, you’d know that, along with how the Left has become so insane that the stand-up comedian now sounds like a Republican.

Advertisement

In his New Rules segment, which he does at the end of every episode, the lengthy commentary focused on elite colleges and the legions of idiots it has produced. He aptly noted that these institutions are day spas combined with a North Korean reeducation camp, citing their student bodies' appalling lack of history. He was zeroing in on the mass protests and letters of support for Hamas from these illiberal pigs. He quipped that if ignorance is a disease, “Harvard Yard is the Wuhan wet market.” 

The stand-up comedian noted that it’s not unusual for colleges to have professors with radical beliefs, quipping that he knows since he sold them weed. But it’s become a river for nonsensical and illiberal ideas, which goes beyond the typical neo-Trotskyite aura we’ve seen for decades. As Maher noted, it’s now seeped into racist admission policies against Asians, segregated dorms, and graduation ceremonies, and yes, fostering an unbridled hatred for Israel. 

It's an edgy segment where the man calls out these institutions for being a-hole factories. Rightfully saying they’re no longer elite, just expensive. But it’s also this point where he must swipe at Republicans, notably the alumni at Harvard and Yale, which was not lost on anyone. Again, we did mention that Maher isn’t a conservative. 

Recommended

Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
Advertisement

But the overall message is clear: leftist students attending these overpriced, illiberal colleges graduate with mindsets antithetical to our constitutional republic while oozing with antisemitism. They're idiots with a lot of debt. Also, don't go to college if this is the end result. 

He has a point there, but Maher puts the face of this a-hole group on the GOP, but we know it’s the Democrats.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
Justice Alito Makes Grave Warning About the Decision To Pause Free Speech Ruling Against Biden Admin Sarah Arnold
There's Been an Update in the Case of the Maryland Judge Who Was Gunned Down in His Driveway Leah Barkoukis
Elementary Substitute Teachers Cited for Prostitution After Undercover Sting Madeline Leesman
Former Israeli PM Had This Message for CNN Over Their Gaza Coverage Matt Vespa
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
Advertisement