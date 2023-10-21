Bill Maher's Commentary Blasting Elite College Was Going So Well Until the End

Bill Maher has been on a tear, torching his side for their appalling ignorance and illiberal positions on free speech and political correctness. He’s not a conservative, though many on the Left think he’s become one since he’s been shooting inside the ship lately. Maher is a classic liberal, nothing more. And if you’ve watched him for years, you’d know that, along with how the Left has become so insane that the stand-up comedian now sounds like a Republican.

In his New Rules segment, which he does at the end of every episode, the lengthy commentary focused on elite colleges and the legions of idiots it has produced. He aptly noted that these institutions are day spas combined with a North Korean reeducation camp, citing their student bodies' appalling lack of history. He was zeroing in on the mass protests and letters of support for Hamas from these illiberal pigs. He quipped that if ignorance is a disease, “Harvard Yard is the Wuhan wet market.”

If ignorance is a disease, Harvard Yard is the Wuhan wet market. pic.twitter.com/BKDBUZbcZm — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 21, 2023

The stand-up comedian noted that it’s not unusual for colleges to have professors with radical beliefs, quipping that he knows since he sold them weed. But it’s become a river for nonsensical and illiberal ideas, which goes beyond the typical neo-Trotskyite aura we’ve seen for decades. As Maher noted, it’s now seeped into racist admission policies against Asians, segregated dorms, and graduation ceremonies, and yes, fostering an unbridled hatred for Israel.

It's an edgy segment where the man calls out these institutions for being a-hole factories. Rightfully saying they’re no longer elite, just expensive. But it’s also this point where he must swipe at Republicans, notably the alumni at Harvard and Yale, which was not lost on anyone. Again, we did mention that Maher isn’t a conservative.

But the overall message is clear: leftist students attending these overpriced, illiberal colleges graduate with mindsets antithetical to our constitutional republic while oozing with antisemitism. They're idiots with a lot of debt. Also, don't go to college if this is the end result.

He has a point there, but Maher puts the face of this a-hole group on the GOP, but we know it’s the Democrats.

Notice how the first half of his monologue laments the demise of Harvard and other elite institutions as the result of “intersectionality”, the letters supporting Hamas, and other decidedly “left wing” problems.



But then suddenly pivots mid-way to an exclusively right-wing… — Sunny Days (@Sunny_Days45) October 21, 2023



