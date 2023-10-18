Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank
The IDF Is Ready to Invade Gaza

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2023 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Joe Biden left Israel hours ago, and they reportedly told him they’re ready to rock and ruin in Gaza. Israeli forces have been conducting endless airstrikes in the region, softening targets and eliminating Hamas terrorists, who stormed the Gaza border on October 7, murdering over 1,200 people. The level of brutality shocked the world, though most news outlets are now peddling the lie that Israel struck a hospital in Gaza, where it’s clear that it was a rocket misfire by terrorists.

The president discussed the current situation as the United States moves in carrier strike groups into position ahead of what could be a regional war. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops, along with tanks and other heavy equipment, have been mobilized to support a lengthy urban operation.

The goal is clear and obvious following the October 7 attacks: eliminating Hamas as a political and military force. The terrorist organization reportedly has 40,000 fighters ready to battle in the streets and the network of terror tunnels they’ve constructed over the years. This expected ground war will not be a cakewalk, but the invasion is said to be “imminent.”

