The IDF Is Ready to Invade Gaza

Joe Biden left Israel hours ago, and they reportedly told him they’re ready to rock and ruin in Gaza. Israeli forces have been conducting endless airstrikes in the region, softening targets and eliminating Hamas terrorists, who stormed the Gaza border on October 7, murdering over 1,200 people. The level of brutality shocked the world, though most news outlets are now peddling the lie that Israel struck a hospital in Gaza, where it’s clear that it was a rocket misfire by terrorists.

Air Force One carrying U.S. President, Joe Biden had just Departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/B26OuabmbI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

The president discussed the current situation as the United States moves in carrier strike groups into position ahead of what could be a regional war. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops, along with tanks and other heavy equipment, have been mobilized to support a lengthy urban operation.

The Israeli War Cabinet reportedly told U.S. President Biden today during a Meeting that they have now completed their preparations for an Invasion of the Gaza Strip and that a Ground Operation is now “Imminent.” — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant reportedly told U.S. President Biden today during a War Cabinet Meeting that the Operation in Gaza to Dismantle Hamas could possibly take Years. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

IDF Homefront Command has announced that they have now Established a Plan to Evacuate all Towns and Cities in Northern Israel that are within 5km from the Border with Lebanon, they had previously announced a Plan to Evacuate only up to 2km but this has now been Increased and… pic.twitter.com/CNsLd6tgFL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

Israeli soldiers wait for orders to invade the Gaza Strip.



“Our mission is to wipe out Hamas.” pic.twitter.com/i3UsMM3IyT — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 18, 2023

The goal is clear and obvious following the October 7 attacks: eliminating Hamas as a political and military force. The terrorist organization reportedly has 40,000 fighters ready to battle in the streets and the network of terror tunnels they’ve constructed over the years. This expected ground war will not be a cakewalk, but the invasion is said to be “imminent.”