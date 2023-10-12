Biden's Recently Released $6 Billion to Iran Has Been Frozen
Tipsheet

CO Dem State Rep Gives a Crazy Response When Asked About Hamas Raping Women

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 12, 2023 11:35 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

It's not just the federal level where elected representatives have released abhorrent responses to Hamas’ terrorist invasion of Israel. Over the weekend, terrorists stormed into Southern Israel, committing murder, rape, and kidnapping of the civilian population. Babies were beheaded, while other children and their families were tortured and burned alive. October 7 is Israel’s 9/11. 

In Colorado, a Democratic state representative became internet famous for essentially offering a “so what” response when asked about Hamas’ campaign of rape and mayhem in Israel. It’s not hard to condemn the murder of women and children, but some Democrats seem to be okay with it (via CBS News): 


A video of state Rep. Tim Hernandez posted on X -- formerly known as Twitter -- has gone viral. It was shot by a man named Russel, who goes by @_Walruss on X. He says he was on his way to synagogue Saturday when he saw a pro-Palestinian rally at the Colorado State Capitol. The video has since been shared by conservative news outlets, commentators and others, and has several million views on X. 

He says Hernandez approached him and introduced himself as a state lawmaker: "That was in the midst of the slaughter and he was out there celebrating on that day." 

In a video exchange, Russell asks Hernandez, "do you condemn the murder of women and children in the streets by Palestinian terrorists?" 

Hernandez replies, "I condemn any form of colonial violence perpetuated upon any group of people." 

Russell presses him, "I asked if liberating Palestine involves murdering women and children in the streets." 

Hernandez answers, "I told you I believe in the liberation of Palestine. I've already answered that." 

[…] 

Russell continues, "and the fact that you can't condemn women and children murdered in the streets?" 

Hernandez shrugs, "what about it?" 

Democratic state Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Republican state Rep. Ron Weinberg -- members of the Jewish Caucus at the Capitol -- are among those who saw the video. Both have family in Israel. Michaelson Jenet says nine of her cousins are in the Israeli military and other family members are "running for their lives to underground bunkers." 

She condemned Hernandez's decision to attend the rally: "To have a rally in support of Palestine at that moment seemed a little bit blind to what was happening in the world at that moment and the terror our families are experiencing in real-time." 

Weinberg says his family lives on the Jordan border and soldiers are now posted in their backyard in fear Hezbollah may enter the war in support of Hamas. While Hernandez released a statement saying he was standing in solidarity with the Colorado Palestinian community, not Hamas, Weinberg says that's not how he comes across in his interview with Russell. 

It didn’t stop there—even The Denver Post had an editorial criticizing Hernandez for being blasé about the atrocities committed by Hamas. Hernandez finally released a statement after the video exchange went viral, and he should have expected this as soon as he took this heinous position of quasi-endorsing rape, murder, and torture of Israelis: 

Yeah, the ‘it’s complicated’ line from these folks is just their escape hatch to avoid condemning the terrorists, and the linguistic hoops Hernandez goes through when he could simply denounce Hamas’ war crimes is telling.

