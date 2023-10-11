Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion

This conclusion can’t be correct. Is the Biden White House so afraid that they funded terrorism that they're giving half-baked/politically motivated security briefings to members of Congress? It wouldn’t shock me, as Joe Biden’s team is known for being epically incompetent or outright liars. Fox News’ Jacqui Henrich had a Twitter thread about the briefing and its unbelievable conclusion from intelligence officials: there is no direct link between Iran and Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

“In fact, he claims to have reports that directly contradict the information that was being reporting in WSJ article,” wrote Henrich.

“Currently the US is reviewing intelligence they have gathered to see how this attack was missed.”

In an all-Senators unclassified Israel briefing, top officials from State, DOD, and ODNI told members the following:



Morgan Muir, Deputy Director for Mission Integration at ODNI, says THERE IS NO DIRECT LINK BETWEEN IRAN AND THE OCTOBER 7th ATTACKS. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2023

On the $6B in Qatar- zero requests have been made by the Iranian government to access these funds.



The US can review the request for as long as deemed necessary - essentially putting these funds in limbo indefinitely. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2023

…Hamas, likely fearing what support by arguably the most powerful/prominent power in the region would do for Israel, sabotaged this round of negotiations. Hamas wins in this scenario as long as Israel doesn't win.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2023

Biden’s goals:

-Demonstrate US support to Israel.

-Contain the conflict by preventing others from fueling the fire

-Support hostages and Americans in the region — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2023

Here’s what that WSJ article said about Iran’s involvement in planning the attacks:

Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group. Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions—the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said. Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said. U.S. officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement. In an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

There’s no direct link? Didn’t we give them $6 billion? Leah, remind us what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said recently, something about these monies being fungible:

After the White House and their Twitter surrogates spent the entire day yesterday saying “there’s absolutely no way our $6B to Iran has ANYTHING to do with the attack,” Blinken acknowledges their talking points are pure crap. https://t.co/8bfTtYN8ho — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 8, 2023

And there it is. The Biden Admin knew the $6 billion would help support terrorism and they did it anyway. https://t.co/7nMGAUaYHi — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) October 8, 2023





ANTONY BLINKEN: Well, look, I’m not going to comment on specific comments by individuals. I can say this: It’s unfortunate that some are, in effect, saying things that may be motivated by politics at a time when so many lives have been lost and Israel remains under attack. And the facts are these and should be well known: This involved Iranian resources, not American taxpayer dollars; these were resources that Iran had acquired from the sale of its oil that were stuck in a bank, in this case in South Korea. They have always been entitled to use those funds under our law and under our sanctions for humanitarian purposes, and the funds were moved from one bank to another to facilitate that. By the way, not a single dollar from that account has actually been spent to date, and in any event it’s very carefully and closely regulated by the Treasury Department to make sure that it’s only used for food, for medicine, for medical equipment. So, some who are advancing this false narrative, they’re either misinformed or they’re misinforming, and either way it’s wrong.

But there’s no direct Iranian link? The world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which shares the goal of destroying Israel with Hamas and Hezbollah, didn’t use money and training to help Hamas plan this sophisticated land, sea, and air attack on October 7.

