What Will Kevin McCarthy Do Now?

Well, whether we like it or not, history has been in Congress: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted. The move to table Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) motion to vacate by McCarthy’s allies failed earlier this afternoon. As Spencer wrote, at least seven Republicans voted to vacate; only five defections were needed:

Now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was stripped of his gavel on Tuesday afternoon via roll-call vote on Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) motion to vacate the chair, pursuant to rules agreed to by McCarthy in order to clinch victory in his drawn-out race to become speaker in January. By a vote of 216 to 210, the historic motion prevailed as presiding Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) declared "the resolution is adopted...the office of Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant." The Republicans joining Gaetz in his motion to vacate were Reps. Biggs (AZ), Buck (CO), Burchett (TN), Crane (AZ), Good (VA), Mace (SC), Rosendale (MT)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) is now the speaker pro tempore of the House, who recessed the lower chamber so both sides could figure things out. The House Republican Caucus is scheduled to meet at 6:30 pm, so the question is whether McCarthy will run again. Either way, chaos has erupted, and there will be no vote on a new speaker tonight:

MCHENRY is recessing the House so the parties can meet and figure out the "way forward — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

The current speaker pro tempore of the House is Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.



McHenry, a close ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was elected in 2005 and is chair of the House Financial Services Committee. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE is meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.



w @MicaSoellnerDC — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Again, what’s the plan here, guys?

Optics of Gaetz managing the “get rid of the Republican Speaker” operation…from the Democrat side of the aisle…with Ilhan Omar behind him & voting with him…are just WILD. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 3, 2023



