This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination
Israel Targets Another Top Hezbollah Leader
The Threats Made Against Supreme Court Justices Were Detailed and Heinous
Trump's in a Better Position to Win
Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump...
Let's Check in on the Michigan Democrats in Disarray Over Calling Out Antisemitism
Key Poll on Swing States Shows Good Signs for Donald Trump
Here's What We Know About the Fate of Trump's Suspected Would-Be Assassin After...
NFL Hall of Fame Coach Calls Out Harris for Saying that People of...
Soros-Backed DA's Own Office Union Just Sued Him
With Kamala Harris Skipping Out on Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Makes Announcement...
Oil Companies Can’t Hide Behind Carbon Capture Forever
Revealing: Why Are Democrats Opposing These Two Bills?
Venezuelan Prison Gangs Are Becoming a Problem in Another American City
Tipsheet

Biden Sure Had a Creepy Moment Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About What His Staff Doesn't Want Him Doing

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 23, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As his term comes to an end, President Joe Biden has had a habit lately of saying the quiet part out loud. Just earlier this month he made quite the admission about the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), for instance. On Monday, the president welcomed little giels he acknowledged were "young kids" to the stage, saying he was going to "do it anyway" despite being told not to by his staff. Biden was in the East Room honoring Gotham FC, the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions. 

Advertisement

"You know, I thought when I got to be president, I’d get to do things that I want to do. But my staff tells me what I can’t do," Biden shared, adding "but I'm going to do it anyway." The audience could be heard laughing at such remarks. "All the young women, young kids out there--that are out there, come on up and do this one. Stand behind me, would do. Just come on," he continued, "And the guys." As The New York Post mentioned, he came to the podium with Ali Krieger, the team's 40-year-old star player.

A clip then shows Biden shaking the hands of young girls who are welcomed to the stage to join older women and men. He spends a few minutes with one girl in particular, with their remarks inaudible. 

Biden inviting "young kids" to join him has since become a trending topic over X, with our sister sites of Twitchy and RedState also covering such a moment

This is something of a habit from the president on a few fronts. As Biden appears to be less and less in control of his faculties, he's making such admissions. But, he's also talked about his staff in such ways before. Especially since his fellow Democrats forced him out of the race less than a month after the disastrous June 27 debate against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, comments about staff directives certainly lead to some raised eyebrows.

Recommended

Let's Check in on the Michigan Democrats in Disarray Over Calling Out Antisemitism Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Those weeks in between Biden's debate performance and when he actually did exit the race on July 21 were indeed a harried time for staff.

Then there's how Biden has had a habit of making people uncomfortable with how he approaches women, including young women, thus earning him the nickname "Creepy Joe."

 "The president did not say why his staff barred such interactions, but Republicans in the past have circulated footage of Biden appearing to make both children and adult women uncomfortable by touching or sniffing them at public events — with his political adversaries dubbing him 'Creepy Joe,'" the Post also mentioned.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Check in on the Michigan Democrats in Disarray Over Calling Out Antisemitism Rebecca Downs
Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
With Kamala Harris Skipping Out on Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Makes Announcement on If He'll Attend Rebecca Downs
Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well… Madeline Leesman
This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's Check in on the Michigan Democrats in Disarray Over Calling Out Antisemitism Rebecca Downs
Advertisement