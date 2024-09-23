Israel Targets Another Top Hezbollah Leader
Tipsheet

Watch Megyn Kelly Obliterate Podcast Host's Take on the Left's Lawfare Against Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 23, 2024 1:30 PM
Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP

There was another one of these ‘big ideas’ conferences last week. The folks behind the All-In podcast, Jason Calacanis, Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and David Friedberg, all entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, had their three-day summit last week. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who launched her own media project, was invited to speak

During her segment, Calacanis discussed the legal troubles engulfing former President Donald Trump, erroneously stating that he’s been found guilty in three cases. Kelly wasn’t going to let that slide. She pressed him on what cases he talked about, and it didn’t end well. It was a total obliteration. 

Calacanis mentioned the E. Jean Carroll and Trump Organization civil trials, which aren’t criminal. Kelly, an attorney, noted “there’s a big difference” between those cases and those brought forward by Special Counsel Jack Smith. 

Kelly then went to work on the Left’s lawfare, noting that the laws were changed in New York so Carroll could bring a suit against Trump. The Trump Organization case was unorthodox since there were no victims—the banks supposedly defrauded by Trump’s business entities admitted no one lost any money. The ex-Fox News host did not mince words that this is a vast and concerted effort by attorneys, most of whom are Democrats, to hamstring Trump based on bogus motions drowning in legalese. CNN’s Elie Honig has spoken about and written at length about how the Stormy Daniels case in Manhattan, prosecuted by Alvin Bragg, stretched legal definitions to the limits of sanity to drag Trump into a courtroom. Even then, the classification of the crime Trump was convicted of was no different than if one would steal a Snapple from the local corner store. Sentencing for that case has been delayed until after the election. 

Also, as Kelly noted, New York Attorney General Leticia James campaigned on getting Trump—it’s not some dark secret. The Left openly admits they’re going to use the courts to attack their political enemies.

