Confirmed: Kevin McCarthy Won't Run for House Speaker

It’s confirmed. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), booted as the Speaker of the House of Representatives today, will not run again for his former office. The gavel will be passed onto someone who can obtain 218 votes at some point within the next few days without going multiple rounds with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his posse. Gaetz successfully filed a motion to vacate after McCarthy's allies failed to block the Florida Republican's ploy.

Advertisement

Gaetz was incensed that the recent spending bill passed on September 30, which averted a government shutdown, was agreed upon only after McCarthy promised a separate vote on a Ukraine aid package. There was no Ukraine aid in the stopgap measure, which led to the Senate dragging its feet for hours until Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), of all people, withdrew his hold upon hearing news about a stand-alone vote for Ukraine funding. This whole drama seems to be more centered on Gaetz's personal animus toward McCarthy than honoring conservative action items and pledges.

.@SpeakerMcCarthy just walked into GOP conference mtg — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 3, 2023

Fox confirms McCarthy tells GOPers he will not run again for Speaker — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2023

Fox is told that even though McCarthy says he won’t run for Speaker, thst doesn’t mean McCarthy might not be “drafted” or his name put into nomination for Speaker. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2023





BREAKING NEWS -- KEVIN MCCARTHY will not run for speaker again.



He is about to make the announcement in closed GOP meeting



w @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

There was a meeting among House Republicans at 6:30 p.m. this evening to discuss a course of action. McCarthy announced he would not "sell his soul to Democrats" when announcing he would take a step back. He vowed to work with most members of the caucus in helping them get re-elected next year.

MCCARTHY IN CLOSED GOP MEETING



We got a lot of big challenges



I dont want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God



You need 218 votes to be speaker -- and for the rules and amendments.



U held my mouth until you said something that wasnt true. And i did it for the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family.



He quoted Lou Gehrig -- he said he is the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I'm optimistic because i dont know what else to be — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected -- maybe not all of you because i'm a free agent.



When we come out of the next vote, let's elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it.



We're the only conservative… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Advertisement





The question now is who the new consensus nominee will be. Time is ticking because the House GOP is currently dealing with a Chernobyl-level political disaster, and the fallout could cost them the House. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to speak at 7:30 p.m.

McCarthy to speak tonight at 7:30 pm et — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2023



