What Will Kevin McCarthy Do Now?
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Removed As Speaker
Attempt to Head Off Gaetz and Save McCarthy Fails in House
USO Board of Governors Member Stoked Division Among the Ranks Over Potential Shutdown
Vatican Rag and Capitol Drag
Democrats Are Now Facing What Their Pro-Crime Policies Have Wrought
Phil Bump Sees White People, and Scar-Joe Says 80 Is Too Old to...
Why Elizabeth Warren Vowed to Oppose This Biden Nominee
Democrats Manage to Make Ousting McCarthy All About Them
GOP Rep: ‘Chaos’ Would Continue If McCarthy Remained Speaker
Could Montana Congressman's Vote to Oust McCarthy Hurt His Potential Senate Run?
One Sport Will Scrap 'Open' Its Category for Transgender Athletes
Evidence Points to Hunter Biden's Alleged Role in Sex Trafficking Ring
GOP Senator Introduces Bill to Allow Border States to Deport Illegal Immigrants, Build...
Tipsheet

Confirmed: Kevin McCarthy Won't Run for House Speaker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s confirmed. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), booted as the Speaker of the House of Representatives today, will not run again for his former office. The gavel will be passed onto someone who can obtain 218 votes at some point within the next few days without going multiple rounds with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his posse. Gaetz successfully filed a motion to vacate after McCarthy's allies failed to block the Florida Republican's ploy. 

Advertisement

Gaetz was incensed that the recent spending bill passed on September 30, which averted a government shutdown, was agreed upon only after McCarthy promised a separate vote on a Ukraine aid package. There was no Ukraine aid in the stopgap measure, which led to the Senate dragging its feet for hours until Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), of all people, withdrew his hold upon hearing news about a stand-alone vote for Ukraine funding. This whole drama seems to be more centered on Gaetz's personal animus toward McCarthy than honoring conservative action items and pledges. 


Recommended

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Removed As Speaker Spencer Brown
Advertisement

There was a meeting among House Republicans at 6:30 p.m. this evening to discuss a course of action. McCarthy announced he would not "sell his soul to Democrats" when announcing he would take a step back. He vowed to work with most members of the caucus in helping them get re-elected next year. 

Advertisement


The question now is who the new consensus nominee will be. Time is ticking because the House GOP is currently dealing with a Chernobyl-level political disaster, and the fallout could cost them the House. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to speak at 7:30 p.m. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Removed As Speaker Spencer Brown
Ann Coulter Weighs in on Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy Matt Vespa
GOP Rep: ‘Chaos’ Would Continue If McCarthy Remained Speaker Madeline Leesman
Tucker Carlson Makes a 2024 Prediction Leah Barkoukis
What Will Kevin McCarthy Do Now? Matt Vespa
Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Removed As Speaker Spencer Brown
Advertisement