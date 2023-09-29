It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
We Need to Talk About These Epic Floods in New York City

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 29, 2023 10:45 PM

Remnants from Tropical Storm Ophelia might have caused at least seven inches of rain to be dumped on New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as scores of people became stranded in the floods. The city became raging waters, with subways turning into swimming pools. The water levels rose so much that sea lions at the Central Park Zoo temporarily escaped (via AccuWeather): 

A coastal storm has developed off the Northeast coast, unleashing torrents of rain around the greater New York City area. Several more inches of rain will unload across the area, causing. potentially life-threatening flooding situation into the weekend, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. 

“It appears that the rainfall from this storm could be New York City’s heaviest since Hurricane Ida in 2021,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. That tropical rainstorm brought major flooding and more than 7 inches of rain to Manhattan on the first day of September that year. 

As of mid-afternoon on Friday, the current storm has far surpassed rainfall from Ida at JFK International Airport with 8.48 inches falling. The storm total from Ida at the airport was under 3 inches. 

AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said that traffic was a mess in Queens and across New York City on Friday morning amid the excessive rainfall. He noted that ponding of water was occurring on roadways and around JFK. 

It was something out of the film The Day After Tomorrow, which is fitting because the global warming crowd is already chirping that their favorite advocacy issue caused this storm that no one cares about: 

The weather caused weather delays for the New York Mets and the Rangers-Islanders game.

