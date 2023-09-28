The lawsuit Hunter Biden’s attorneys filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is tragicomic. It’s obvious that the president’s son and his legal team are throwing things against the wall because their initial plan got shot into the sun, thanks to the testimony of IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler. Hunter Biden’s team thought they would ride into the sunset with that sweetheart plea deal by the Biden Justice Department—the Shapley/Zeigler hearing nuked it.

Advertisement

With no deal, Hunter has been charged on gun charges stemming from the handgun incident, which involves the president’s son lying on a government background check from and the Secret Service who tried to cover up the incident allegedly; Hunter’s then-girlfriend, Hallie Biden, tossed it in a trash can in 2018. Hallie was the wife of Hunter’s deceased brother, Beau.

Hunter Biden’s legal team is suing the IRS for failing to protect his personal information, which is a sham legal effort since the agency is not required to interfere with whistleblower testimony. With the recent legal action against Rudy, the president’s son’s legal team is alleging the former 2008 presidential candidate hacked materials disclosed in The New York Post from the hard drive (via Associated Press):

Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani and another attorney Tuesday, saying the two wrongly accessed and shared his personal data after obtaining it from the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop. The lawsuit was the latest in a new strategy by Hunter Biden to strike back against Republican allies of Donald Trump, who have traded and passed around his private data including purported emails and embarrassing images in their effort to discredit his father, President Joe Biden. The suit accuses Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello of spending years “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over” the data that was “taken or stolen” from Biden’s devices or storage, leading to the “total annihilation” of Biden’s digital privacy. The suit filed in California also claims Biden’s data was “manipulated, altered and damaged” before it was sent to Giuliani and Costello, and has been further altered since then. Accessing, opening and sharing it broke laws against computer hacking, the suit argues. It seeks unspecified damages and a court order to return the data and make no more copies.

Enough. Hunter Biden dropped off that laptop at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2019 and never picked it up. The laptop’s contents were manipulated or altered because it was finally confirmed as authentic, despite every liberal outlet and commentator saying it was Russian disinformation.

The laptop is authentic. Hunter forgot to pick it up. It became the property of the repair shop which did with it as he pleased.