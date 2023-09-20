Kamala Harris' 'Climate Anxiety' Remarks Concerning Young Adults Has to Be a Joke
Ridin’ With Biden Right Over The Cliff
'Emergency' Spending
The Mystery of the Missing F-35
American Transgender Spokesperson for Ukrainian Military Responds to J.D. Vance's Letter
Conservatives React to PA Governor's Announcement on National Voter Registration Day
The YouTube Unpersoning of Russell Brand
Biden Lays a Booby Trap for a Republican President
Trump's Preposterous Defense in the Purloined Documents Case
New Mexico State Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Plan to Impeach Governor
Bowe Bergdahl 2.0, Brought to You by the Obamunists, Yet Again
'Social Justice' Demands 4-Day Work Week
Former Sen. Patrick Leahy Still Lacks Common Sense Regarding Patents
De-Banking Is an Avoidable Consequence of Strict Financial Regulation
Tipsheet

Attorney for IRS Whistleblowers Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Hunter Biden's Attorneys

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Katie wrote this week that Hunter Biden’s attorneys have decided to use the nuclear option: they’re suing the IRS for failing to protect their client’s privileged information. The legal drama for the president’s son doesn’t stop with the IRS. He was recently indicted on gun charges by Special Counsel David Weiss, the same felonies he almost skated away scot-free, based on a failed plea deal Weiss had a hand in crafting. The IRS whistleblowers nuked that agreement with their July testimony: 

Advertisement

Hunter Biden is suing the Internal Revenue Service, arguing whistleblower testimony from career agents was meant to embarrass him and was a violation of his privacy. 

"President Biden’s son Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit Monday against the Internal Revenue Service, charging that when agents who were investigating him told Congress and news reporters about their concerns that the case was not being managed properly, they violated his privacy rights as a taxpayer," the Washington Post reports. "Biden charges in the lawsuit that when two IRS agents went to Congress and news organizations complaining of alleged mishandling of the investigation by Justice Department officials, they disclosed information about the investigation, and about Biden’s taxes, that the law aims to keep secret." 

The attorneys for the president’s son did not have a successful counterattack when IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler offered credible testimony in July concerning Department of Justice interference in their investigations into Hunter Biden. 

Shapley outright contradicted statements offered by Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the independence of these probes. Both men gave House Democrats fits during their hearing, incapable of debunking or refuting any of their claims. Hunter Biden’s attorneys threw the first punch, alleging that Shapley had leaked sensitive information about Hunter Biden to The Washington Post. Shapley denied the accusation and permitted the Post to release any electronic communications if they so chose to corroborate his affidavit. Shapley also said the information he obtained was legally acquired through a search warrant. 

Recommended

Cruz's Prediction on How Michelle Obama Could Be the Democratic Nominee Makes a Scary Amount of Sense Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

On CBS News, Shapley and Ziegler’s attorney, Tristian Leavitt, told Catherin Herridge that this legal action is “alarming” and that the IRS has no obligation to interfere with whistleblower disclosures. He rightly said this was done with the impeachment inquiry in the background, but that’s Congress’ wheelhouse. 

Advertisement

Katie added Jonathan Turley’s two cents where the George Washington University law professor says this move by Hunter’s lawyers sure looks like whistleblower intimidation. 

Last, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch tore apart the gun indictments against Hunter Biden. If Weiss is part of it, it cannot be trusted, and he explains why here.

 

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cruz's Prediction on How Michelle Obama Could Be the Democratic Nominee Makes a Scary Amount of Sense Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris' 'Climate Anxiety' Remarks Concerning Young Adults Has to Be a Joke Matt Vespa
Conservatives React to PA Governor's Announcement on National Voter Registration Day Leah Barkoukis
The Mystery of the Missing F-35 Byron York
Border Patrol Tells Illegal Migrants 'They Can Do Whatever They Want' Upon Being Dropped Off In San Diego Sarah Arnold
New Mexico State Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Plan to Impeach Governor Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cruz's Prediction on How Michelle Obama Could Be the Democratic Nominee Makes a Scary Amount of Sense Rebecca Downs
Advertisement