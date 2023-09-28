Elon Musk Goes to the Border
Tipsheet

House Oversight Subpoenas Hunter and Jim Biden's Personal Bank Records

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 28, 2023 10:25 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, fired another shot at the Biden family, specifically Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James. Congressional Republicans want their personal banking records. The announcement comes from the first hearing in the impeachment inquiry into allegations that the Biden family, including Joe, were engaged in an influence-peddling scheme that spanned years. Joe Biden has long been suspected of being involved in the operation, though kept at arm’s length until the contents of Hunter’s laptop pointed to the president being neck deep in these operations (via House Oversight): 

Advertisement


As part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued three subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records.

“From day one of our investigation of Joe Biden’s abuse of public office, we’ve followed the money and that continues with today’s subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s bank records. Bank records don’t lie, and coupled with witness testimony, they reveal that Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain. The financial records obtained to date reveal a pattern where the Bidens sold access to Joe Biden around the world to enrich the Biden family. As the Bidens were sealing deals around the world, Joe Biden showed up, met with, talked with, shook hands with, and had meetings with the foreign nationals sending money to his family. This culture of corruption demands further investigation. The Oversight Committee, as well as the Committees on the Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the money to determine whether President Biden’s involvement in his family’s corrupt business schemes makes him compromised and threatens our national security. We will continue to provide the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve,” said Oversight Committee Chairman Comer. 

“After the Ways and Means Committee released 700 pages of new documents showing President Biden was not just aware of his son’s business dealings, but in fact he was connected to them, it has become clear that whether it was lunches, phone calls, White House meetings, or official foreign trips, Hunter Biden cashed in by arranging access to his father. While top Biden officials, Hunter’s lawyers, and congressional Democrats have offered little more than disinformation and lies, these bank records will bring us closer to the truth. Issuing these subpoenas is an appropriate – and necessary – step to following the facts wherever they lead, and may shed light on the $24 million the Biden family has received in exchange for selling their family ‘brand’ as part of a global influence peddling scheme,” added House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.). 

[…] 

Recently, Chairman Comer subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.   

The Biden family set up a network of shell companies to funnel proceeds from Hunter’s clients, in which he accrued millions of dollars. Hunter has connections with top officials in Washington. Six banks filed 170-plus suspicious activity reports regarding the family’s financial transactions. Burisma is the prime example of how being a Hunter Biden client benefitted them. Hunter got a board seat at $50,000/month, and the Ukrainian energy company got a legal shield and access to Obama officials in return. Joe fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into Burisma on corruption charges. The FBI’s confidential informant also alleges in a credible FD-1023 report that Hunter and Joe received $5 million in 2015-16, with the co-founder of Burisma claiming to have a ledger of the payments, plus phone conversations involving the two men.

This is a legitimate inquiry, regardless of how often Democrats say there’s no evidence.

Advertisement


