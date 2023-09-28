New Text Message Shows Joe Biden's 'Work' With Hunter Was 'the Usual'

A new text message released by the House Oversight Committee shows James "Jim" Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, explaining to Hunter Biden how enlisting the former vice president's help during foreign business dealings was "usual."

The new information comes after the Committee released documentation showing Hunter Biden received a wire payment from China addressed to Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

In February, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter to Jim Biden about his investigation into the Biden family's shady foreign "business" practices. Comer requested a number of documents, including all communication with Hunter Biden's business partners, foreign actors, a number of companies and Joe Biden.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden's connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including family members who peddled influence to generate millions of dollars for the Biden family. The Committee has reviewed documents implicating you as a central figure in these transactions. Evidence shows you communicated with Hunter Biden and others regarding relevant companies, investments, and payments. The Committee requests documents and communications related to our investigation of President Biden's involvement in his family's financial conduct," Comer wrote.

"The Committee is investigating President Biden's knowledge of and role in these foreign business deals to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people. Additionally, we will examine drafting legislation to strengthen federal ethics laws regarding public officials and their families," he continued. "We will also analyze and make recommendations regarding federal laws and regulations to ensure that financial institutions have the proper internal controls and compliance programs to alert federal agencies of potential money laundering activity. The Oversight Committee is committed to exposing the waste, fraud, and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of our government, and your documents are critical to our investigation."

The White House maintains Biden was never "in business" with his son, a shift from previous claims Biden "never spoke to his son or business partners" about any kind of foreign dealings.