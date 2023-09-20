Trump Responds to Special Counsel Efforts to Obtain a Gag Order
Watch Barstool Sport's Dave Portnoy Nuke Washington Post's Hit Piece in Real-Time

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2023 8:30 PM
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is lethal. Sure, he couldn’t pronounce “misogynistic” correctly in this lengthy clip, though it does add a bit of levity to this tense exchange, but the more significant point is taken, which is that he will ruin you if you try to attack him based on false premises.

Portnoy “caught wind” that The Washington Post’s Emil Heil was drafting a hit piece on him. The Barstool Sports founder is hosting a massive event this weekend, bringing the best of the best to Coney Island for his One Bite Pizza Festival. Heil was reaching out to these pizza establishments with this email: 


Hi, just following up on this. We are planning to write about the festival and how some of the sponsors and participants have drawn criticism by seeming to associate themselves with Dave Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior. I wanted to make sure that [redacted] had a chance to respond to this since the company is the most prominent of the “partners” for his festival. 

Thanks,

Emily 

Using this information gathered by his ubiquitous clandestine informants, Portnoy called Heil and recorded the 10-plus minute conversation, where he confronted the reporter for being dishonest, forcing the sponsors into a corner, where she could have just called Barstool and spoke with Portnoy himself. El president then held a masterclass on how to beat the liberal media at their own game. Heil twisted herself into a pretzel, with Portnoy saying he needs to do more homework on her before he offers a comment due to lack of trust. 

“Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.  Take em down into the mud where I live,” wrote Portnoy. 

Here’s the call. Enjoy: 


And just for laughs, here’s Heil’s recent tweet. It has nothing to do with the Barstool story, but she’s getting wrecked for her “treacherous interference” regarding this hit piece that Dave killed in real-time. 

But she’s also not the only one who got the marching order to attack Barstool.


