Watch Barstool Sport's Dave Portnoy Nuke Washington Post's Hit Piece in Real-Time

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is lethal. Sure, he couldn’t pronounce “misogynistic” correctly in this lengthy clip, though it does add a bit of levity to this tense exchange, but the more significant point is taken, which is that he will ruin you if you try to attack him based on false premises.

Advertisement

Portnoy “caught wind” that The Washington Post’s Emil Heil was drafting a hit piece on him. The Barstool Sports founder is hosting a massive event this weekend, bringing the best of the best to Coney Island for his One Bite Pizza Festival. Heil was reaching out to these pizza establishments with this email:

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive https://t.co/DEnmsgUt8W — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023





Hi, just following up on this. We are planning to write about the festival and how some of the sponsors and participants have drawn criticism by seeming to associate themselves with Dave Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior. I wanted to make sure that [redacted] had a chance to respond to this since the company is the most prominent of the “partners” for his festival. Thanks, Emily

Using this information gathered by his ubiquitous clandestine informants, Portnoy called Heil and recorded the 10-plus minute conversation, where he confronted the reporter for being dishonest, forcing the sponsors into a corner, where she could have just called Barstool and spoke with Portnoy himself. El president then held a masterclass on how to beat the liberal media at their own game. Heil twisted herself into a pretzel, with Portnoy saying he needs to do more homework on her before he offers a comment due to lack of trust.

“Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules. Take em down into the mud where I live,” wrote Portnoy.

Here’s the call. Enjoy:

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive pic.twitter.com/5oK2zJqVAs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

This is the reporter you're dealing with:



She has hated Trump for years (even before he was president) and even attacked Melania Trump for wearing a hat. pic.twitter.com/j54g3U4uzx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2023





And just for laughs, here’s Heil’s recent tweet. It has nothing to do with the Barstool story, but she’s getting wrecked for her “treacherous interference” regarding this hit piece that Dave killed in real-time.

Another day another L from Emily Heil at the WaPoop — Draco Velli (@pachiavelli) September 20, 2023

Hey look, it's that one "journalist" who commits tortious interference! — Derp The Bugbear (@DerpTheBugbear) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

Emily is a trash journalist like the rest at Wapo. — KGK (@PLAYERKGK) September 20, 2023

Do some research before you attempt to ruin someone’s character. — yoyoma (@TheD0rian) September 20, 2023

But she’s also not the only one who got the marching order to attack Barstool.



