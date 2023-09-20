Attorney for IRS Whistleblowers Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Hunter Biden's Attorneys
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris' 'Climate Anxiety' Remarks Concerning Young Adults Has to Be a Joke

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

You know how everything is racist to liberals. Well, now every societal shift, seismic to mundane, is due to attitudes on climate change. We won’t even get into that debate because what Vice President Kamala Harris said is untrue. Ms. Harris tossed out this hot take in Berks County, Pennsylvania, declaring that young people are doubting the sense of having kids and buying homes because of global warming concerns (via Fox News): 

Vice President Harris argued Tuesday that young people are experiencing "climate anxiety" that causes them to rethink major future plans like having a family due to the environmental impact. 

At the latest stop in her national "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour, Harris told an audience at the Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania, that the Biden-Harris ticket saw a record turnout of young voters during the 2020 election, inspiring the administration’s initiative toward student loan forgiveness, which recently hit a roadblock in court. 

"We're not going to stop fighting for that. Because young people said, we're not leaving it to other people to decide how we're dealing with the climate crisis. You know, I've heard young leaders talk with me about a term they've coined, ‘climate anxiety,’" Harris said, pivoting, "Which is fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children, whether it makes sense for you to think about aspiring to buy a home because what will this climate be?" 

No, ma’am. That’s not true. Who briefs the vice president? I doubt any staffer with half a brain would tell her it was fine to trot out this misinformation. It’s the state of the economy. And if it’s not the economy, it’s questions about childcare. Polar ice caps melting and other talking points from the Green Warriors aren’t part of the discussion regarding family planning with young Americans. The desire to have kids is strong among younger Americans; they’re just waiting.

This woman is a disaster. Even on the little things, she creates a mess.

