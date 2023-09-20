Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars
Tipsheet

Battle of Staten Island: Residents Sick of the Immigration Chaos, Block Buses Full of Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2023 12:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Mayor Eric Adams wasn’t speaking hyperbole when he said the illegal alien invasion would destroy New York City. At a recent town hall, Adams said the Big Apple couldn’t absorb 10,000 migrants a month. The flood of illegal immigration could lead to budget cuts across the board. Despite Gov. Kathy Hochul pleading with the Biden administration to help rid her state of illegals, there will be zero federal help. 

Advertisement

The flood of illegals has cost the city $12 billion, leading to rising tensions among city dwellers tired of schools and community centers being taken over to house people who shouldn’t be here. The same sentiments are present in Chicago.


So, when more illegal aliens arrived on buses in Staten Island, the residents rushed out to give them a good old-fashioned welcome by telling them to get out (via NY Post): 

Outraged Staten Island residents took to the street Tuesday night to physically block the arrival of an MTA bus carrying asylum seekers to a newly converted shelter — a move that Mayor Eric Adams called “ugly,” even as over 100,000 migrants have been shipped to the Big Apple since last year. 

The group of unruly protesters, captured on video wailing and banging on the sides of the bus, halted traffic just before 10 p.m. after intercepting the bus, which was headed to the former Island Shores senior assisted living facility. 

Police said 10 people were taken into custody, with nine being issued summonses for disorderly conduct. 

A 48-year-old man, identified as Vadim Belyakov, was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest. 

One video taken of some of the protesters outside the facility at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Midland Avenue showed people whistling and screaming, “You’re not welcome!” and “You are illegal!” 

Advertisement


But this city had a public relations campaign about being an immigrant hub in April. The residents voted for this at the local and federal level by electing Democrats who a) don’t want to enforce federal immigration laws, b) don’t want the border secure, and c) are soft on crime, especially when illegal aliens are running haywire. 

We understand the frustration, but you voted for this:


