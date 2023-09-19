Is a Real Estate Developer Building a City for Illegal Aliens in Texas?

We all know the illegal alien invasion has become uncontrollable under Joe Biden. His officials claim the border is secure. The video evidence and the apprehension reports suggest something entirely different. Human trafficking and drug cartels run amok. Julio, Katie, and Guy visited the border to observe the chaos.

We know Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing his best to curtail the flow of illegal aliens into the country, building a buoy barrier along the Rio Grande, which spurred the Biden administration to sue him. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in his favor, however. The anti-illegal immigration floatation devices can remain for now, though another hearing is due in early October.

Illegal immigration is America’s problem, but it’s in Texas’ backyard. For Abbott, it’s a literal threat as there appears to be a sprawling illegal alien city being built under his watch. There are allegations of drug cartel activity, and the settlement becoming a magnet for more illegal aliens. Spencer Lindquist of The Daily Wire had a lengthy report about Colony Ridge, which is situated in Liberty County, Texas. He even chartered a helicopter to observe the encampment better. They also found the real estate developer behind this alleged scheme (via Daily Wire):

A Texas land developer has established a sprawling settlement north of Houston where thousands of illegal immigrants are believed to have settled, raising concerns among experts and elected officials that the development 400 miles in the interior of the United States could become a strategic asset for cartels. […] Houses on the ground fly the flags of foreign countries and many homes display their addresses on spray painted pieces of plywood. Many structures, some of which are not hooked up to running water, were under construction, while others were unfinished but didn’t appear to be actively getting worked on. At least one plot of land didn’t have any structures at all, just a tent in the corner, nestled between shrubs. Stray dogs without collars could be seen trotting along the side of the underdeveloped streets. But despite what appears to be poor living conditions throughout much of the development, Colony Ridge is exploding. The view from the sky revealed a sprawling labyrinth of roundabouts and endless rows of sidewalkless streets, with empty plots waiting to be developed. The edges of the property are dotted with construction vehicles, each one tasked with cutting and clearing the surrounding forest to make way for yet more growth. […] Colony Ridge, owned and operated by developer William “Trey” Harris, is rapidly expanding, at least in part due to a financing arrangement that makes it possible for illegal aliens to buy land deep in the heart of Texas. While traditional financing methods require credit ratings and proof of income, Todd Bensman, a National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, told The Daily Wire that buyers at Colony Ridge are able to circumvent the usual requirements, even dodging the need to provide a social security number. […] The plots of land come with nothing on them and at an affordable price — the current offer is two adjacent plots of land for $65,000, with the buyers responsible for constructing a place to live. Likely due to the massive influx of migrants into Texas since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Bensman told The Daily Wire that Colony Ridge “is in the midst of maybe its greatest boom ever.” Michael Yon, an independent journalist who has repeatedly flown over and driven through Colony Ridge to document its expansion, projects that the development will soon house hundreds of thousands. “I don’t know how many live there now, but this is going to be big enough for 200,000 people,” Yon told The Daily Wire. “They’re actually building a city.” […] A representative of the Liberty County Sheriff’s office told The Daily Wire its officers do not check immigration status in routine stops because it “would take forever.” He said the immigration status of suspects would only be checked when investigating violent crimes.

But what about Trey Harris, the developer behind Colony Ridge?



We all know the endgame here. Flood the country with so many illegals that pitching an initiative to deport them all would be comical. Then, offer them green cards, pathways to citizenship, and voila, tens of millions of new Democratic Party voters. In the meantime, through the census, Democrats reap the political benefits of these exploding illegal alien hubs, boosting their clout on the Hill by finding Democrats with similar racial and ethnic backgrounds to represent these new districts. Forget the increasing diversity talking points from the Left. This is the real reason why they don’t want a secure border.

And right now we have what seems to be a physical mecca for illegal aliens forming in Texas.