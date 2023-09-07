Here Are the Stories Big Tech Deemed Unsuitable for Monetization in August
New Poll Shows Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Lies About His Business Partnership With...
After Disastrous First Run, Biden Has a New Nominee for FAA Administrator
Some in the GOP Have to Realize That This 2024 Fantasy Is Never...
Have We Found the 'Bud Light of Gun Safes'?
Ernst Is Taking Action to Reverse Biden's Latest Out-of-Touch School Guidance
Jim Banks Is Taking Another Step to Protect Americans From Woke ESG Nonsense
Eric Adams Admits Being a Sanctuary City Is Going to 'Destroy' NYC
What KJP Got Wrong About Gas Prices
Ted Cruz Has a Warning About the 'Election Variant'
Company Will Give Employees $10,000 to Relocate for Irreversible Transgender Care
'Atrocious': PA School District Rehires 'Trans' Coach Who Undressed Around Young Girls
Dunes Sagebrush Lizard ESA Classification– Hurting Texas Oil and Gas, School Children
Texas Must Remove Floating Border Barrier, Judge Rules
Tipsheet

Dems in South Side, Chicago Are Getting a Little Racist Over the Illegal Alien Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 07, 2023 5:30 PM
Screenshot via YouTube

In Chicago, tensions over the migrant crisis boiled over in June, and they haven’t subsided. Based on the liberal media’s reporting and other narratives constructed by the Left on this issue, it would seem South Side Chicago's residents are getting a little racist over the illegal alien invasion. And by racist, I mean voicing well-reasoned and mainstream concerns about people who shouldn’t be here being dumped into this part of the city. 

“We are at war, people,” said one concerned citizen while a woman was incensed that people who have never lived here are being overly compensated while their needs in the community have fallen by the wayside. 

“We need to be taken care of first and foremost before anything else happens here,” she added. 

There is growing concern that these migrants will compound the ongoing crime crisis in the city. Yet, this is also a district that voted overwhelmingly for Biden. Again, these people voted for this, and now they’re getting a taste of the mayhem the Biden administration has unleashed as they’ve adopted a quasi-open border policy (via WGNTV): 

South Side residents voiced their opinions during a meeting Wednesday night centered around a plan to re-open a Kenwood hotel as a migrant shelter. 

According to city leadership, the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel will serve as a migrant shelter, housing up to 300 asylum-seekers, which could begin as early as Friday, Sept. 1. 

5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy led the emergency community meeting, which lasted two hours and became quite heated as city leaders shared their plan with residents. 

[…] 

“I don’t want them there,” said one resident at the meeting. “Take them someplace else or send them back.” 

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis
This issue is sparking strong reactions all over the city, and it’s not just Chicago. New York City’s Eric Adams went apocalyptic, claiming that he doesn’t see an end to this illegal alien crisis, which he fears will destroy the city. Democratic voters in these cities, we agree with your sentiments, but you also voted for the people who created this crisis. 

In June, there was an uproar when the city council approved a measure to allocate $51 million to house illegal aliens. 

Black Democrats turning into a version of Bill Cutting is…something.



 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis
Warning: Beware the Special Counsel's New Indictment Plans for Hunter Biden Guy Benson
Some in the GOP Have to Realize That This 2024 Fantasy Is Never Going to Happen Matt Vespa
Stop Dooming Kurt Schlichter
Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines Townhall Staff
Have We Found the 'Bud Light of Gun Safes'? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis