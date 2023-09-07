Dems in South Side, Chicago Are Getting a Little Racist Over the Illegal Alien Issue

In Chicago, tensions over the migrant crisis boiled over in June, and they haven’t subsided. Based on the liberal media’s reporting and other narratives constructed by the Left on this issue, it would seem South Side Chicago's residents are getting a little racist over the illegal alien invasion. And by racist, I mean voicing well-reasoned and mainstream concerns about people who shouldn’t be here being dumped into this part of the city.

“We are at war, people,” said one concerned citizen while a woman was incensed that people who have never lived here are being overly compensated while their needs in the community have fallen by the wayside.

“We need to be taken care of first and foremost before anything else happens here,” she added.

South Shore, Chicago voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a whopping 97%



This is how residents are reacting to 250-500 migrants coming to their area: pic.twitter.com/X4lbibdStV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

There is growing concern that these migrants will compound the ongoing crime crisis in the city. Yet, this is also a district that voted overwhelmingly for Biden. Again, these people voted for this, and now they’re getting a taste of the mayhem the Biden administration has unleashed as they’ve adopted a quasi-open border policy (via WGNTV):

South Side residents voiced their opinions during a meeting Wednesday night centered around a plan to re-open a Kenwood hotel as a migrant shelter. According to city leadership, the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel will serve as a migrant shelter, housing up to 300 asylum-seekers, which could begin as early as Friday, Sept. 1. 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy led the emergency community meeting, which lasted two hours and became quite heated as city leaders shared their plan with residents. […] “I don’t want them there,” said one resident at the meeting. “Take them someplace else or send them back.”

ERIC ADAMS: Illegal immigrants will “destroy New York City.” pic.twitter.com/EKgbNlgKiA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2023

This issue is sparking strong reactions all over the city, and it’s not just Chicago. New York City’s Eric Adams went apocalyptic, claiming that he doesn’t see an end to this illegal alien crisis, which he fears will destroy the city . Democratic voters in these cities, we agree with your sentiments, but you also voted for the people who created this crisis.

In June, there was an uproar when the city council approved a measure to allocate $51 million to house illegal aliens.

Black Democrats turning into a version of Bill Cutting is…something.

Be careful what you virtue signal for https://t.co/THb8c0D1fp pic.twitter.com/pCeHxbXJCj — Dave G (@Thedavegauthier) September 7, 2023





New Yorkers:



"WE DIDN'T VOTE FOR THIS!!"



Trump Voters: pic.twitter.com/9itPMz4btm — Rosie's Space Lasers (@DarnelSugarfoo) September 7, 2023



