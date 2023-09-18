Horrific Footage Captures Moment a Retired Cop Was Murdered

Andreas Probst appeared to be enjoying retirement in Las Vegas after a 35-year career in law enforcement in Bell, California. He was going for his morning bike ride but never returned. An Apple alert notified his family that he had fallen, prompting them to investigate.

When they arrived on the scene, they knew something went terribly wrong. Mr. Probst probably would have preferred headlines about him to be about how he served the public. He’s known because his murder was captured on a smartphone by two hooligans who intentionally ran him over. The fatal hit-and-run occurred on August 14. The suspects have since been arrested (via Las Vegas Review-Journal):

…Taylor Probst [daughter], got an alert from her dad’s Apple Watch indicating that the 64-year-old man had fallen. The 27-year-old and her mother, Crystal Probst, drove to the scene of the crash, only 3 miles from their home. “I come from law enforcement as well in my younger days,” Crystal Probst said in an interview Friday. “I was able to ascertain, there’s his bike, his helmet is way over there, his phone is way over there. I’m like, this is not good.” A 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which the Metropolitan Police Department said was being driven by a minor, was speeding when it hit the back of the bike and drove off. The driver left the scene but was arrested nearby.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Mr. Probst's family described the man as one with an infectious laugh who was "everyone's dad," the true salt of the earth. His daughter Taylor said, “Being around him, it was like being next to a ray of sunshine. He was always laughing, always smiling, offering you support, life advice, career advice.”

The suspect who killed Mr. Probst has been charged with murder (via NY Post):

The unidentified 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai was arrested by police soon afterward, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The teen has since been charged with murder, after police discovered a video posted to social media that allegedly showed him deliberately hitting the man. This weekend, the shocking footage went viral online, showing the driver asking his pals “ready?” as the passenger films, laughing. “Yeah, hit his ass,” he tells the driver before plowing into the retiree. […] The disturbing clip begins with the passengers cursing at other cars as they speed by on the North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway.

Let justice be done.

[Warning: graphic content]

The man filmed riding his bike getting executed by thugs in a stolen car was named Andreas Probst.



Probst was a retired police chief who spent 35 years in law enforcement.



Probst was found lying on the side of the road by his wife and daughter.



Probst was about to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/4CYkt02fnZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2023

***

And yes, how this story was initially reported was rather awful–a "bike crash"?

Just seeing this. How vile. pic.twitter.com/BUciIFGcjQ — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 17, 2023

A proper headline: “Retired police chief killed by teenage felons in a stolen vehicle remembered for his laugh, love of coffee” — Ethan Roberts (@ercampaigner) September 17, 2023



