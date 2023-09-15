Virginia Democrats Squirming Away From Candidate Who Posted Sex Clips on Chaturbate

The Democrat who frolicked around on Chaturbate, an adult content site, is on her own, at least with Virginia Democrats. No member of her party in the Old Dominion wants to touch this story for numerous reasons. One, the Democratic candidate who is engulfed in this controversy, Susanna Gibson, is running in a local but key Virginia House of Delegates race. Second, this isn’t the hill to die—no one will expend their time and resources defending these actions. Gibson didn’t do anything illegal, but there are larger issues on the docket for national Democrats regarding damage control (via Washington Times):

Congressional Democrats from Virginia are trying to distance themselves from a Democratic candidate for the state House of Delegates after it was revealed she performed online sexual acts with her husband for money. [...] Mr. Kaine and Mr. Warner both declined to say whether Mrs. Gibson should drop out of the race. “I met Ms. Gibson once,” Mr. Warner told The Washington Times. “I’m anxious to hear — there have been reports from her campaign of pushback. I want to hear both sides and then I’ll weigh in.” Mr. Kaine, who over the weekend attended a rally for local candidates, including Mrs. Gibson, said it was the first time he met her and that she is “one of the few General Assembly candidates who’s never asked me for an endorsement.” “I don’t really know her that well, but I was very, very, very surprised at the story. It really took me aback,” Mr. Kaine told reporters during a video conference Wednesday. […] Ms. Spanberger declined to say if she still backs Mrs. Gibson, despite endorsing her and appearing at a recent event with her. “It’s a shocking, terrible situation, and I’m late to a meeting,” Ms. Spanberger told The Times in the Capitol. […] Democrats hold a four-vote margin in the Virginia state Senate but Republicans control the House with a four-vote margin.

Gibson and some in the media, specifically The New York Times, have described the discovered video clips as being leaked, part of a dirty political tactic to derail her campaign. She willingly posted these on the site. They weren’t leaked. The Internet is forever, and posting sex clips with her husband on a site was bound to be dredged up if she ever decided to enter public life.

Gibson is a nurse practitioner. She should have stuck to medicine. Our own Mia sifted through Gibson’s ‘MILF’ persona on the site:

Cash-strapped political hopeful Susanna Gibson certainly isn't shy about asking the public for money. Under the username "hotwifeexperience," the 40-year-old mother of two school-aged children moonlighted as a MILF-styled porn star on the X-rated webcam site Chaturbate, where she has performed sexual acts with her husband in exchange for "tips" from voyeuristic viewers. Amassing more than 5,770 Chaturbate followers, the smut-peddling marital pair reportedly has hosted over a dozen livestreams on the pornographic platform, according to the publicly accessible Recurbate, an archive of Chaturbate's broadcasts. On camera, identifying as "ethically non-monogamous," the swinging Gibson campaigning in a swing district suggested that the married couple is in an open relationship and has "tried swapping" with other sex partners before, but her spouse, lawyer John David Gibson, "doesn't like sharing." Although, her hubby admitted, "Sometimes I have to though. She makes me." Gibson has even gleefully gloated about "f**king" three men in one day, urging viewers: "Don't tell my husband he was the third." […] "I'm married and I think the person I'm married to is amazing. But, I love sex. I always have; I always will. I don't think that when you are in love with someone it means that you don't want to f**k other people. Like love and sex are not mutually exclusive, right?" Gibson said of her marriage. "I like being choked. I like being hit. I do," Gibson emphasized in a Chaturbate session. Gibson solicited "tokens," Chaturbate's digital currency, from salivating spectators willing to open their wallets for "private" showings held in a separate chatroom. There, she'd act out specific requests for money in apparent violation of Chaturbate's tipping policy. The token-hungry performer told her fans that the virtual audience's gratuities were going toward "a good cause." "I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that," Gibson replied to a Chaturbater's request. "One token, no. More. Raising money for a good cause." Within moments, as the truckload of tokens apparently appeared, she repeated "thank you" and told her hubby she'd agree to the watcher's wish. While Gibson generally led the interactions with Chaturbaters in the duo's side-hustling sex-tapes gig, her husband chimed in on occasion. "C'mon, guys," he begged, echoing his wife's pleas for tips.

Liberals online have flocked to her defense, but I wouldn’t be shocked if more Democrats stay mum on this—the juice might not be worth the squeeze. If Gibson was running for federal office, different story.