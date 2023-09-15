So, That's What Caused Lauren Boebert to Get Kicked Out of That Musical

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) caused a local stir when she was kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver. The venue was hosting the musical Beetlejuice. The Colorado Republican admitted to being at the play, but we have video footage of her being escorted out by security, along with what appears to be many instances of disturbance during the production.

Boebert reportedly got into it with a pregnant woman, who asked the congresswoman to quit using her vape pen. She refused, calling the woman a “sad and miserable person.” Boebert and her date were described as behaving outrageously by another patron. Not pleased with being booted from the theater, Boebert flipped off staff as she was leaving (via NY Post):

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023





Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert called a pregnant woman “a sad and miserable person” after she asked the Republican lawmaker to stop vaping during the “Beetlejuice” performance she and her date were later kicked out of on Sunday, according to a report. The firebrand’s foul remark came after she had told the mom-to-be “no” when the fellow Denver theatergoer asked her to put her vaping pen down, the Denver Post reported Thursday. “These people in front of us were outrageous,” the woman, who requested anonymity, told the newspaper. “I’ve never seen anyone act like that before.” The behavior of Boebert, 36, and her date — Democratic Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, 46 — eventually led to their dismissal from the Buell Theatre after fellow audience members complained the two were being loud. Staffers accused the pair of vaping, singing and recording during the show, the Denver Post previously reported. The pregnant woman, who is in her 30s, said she didn’t know the woman in front of her was Boebert.

The congresswoman did comment on the incident on social media, adding, “It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the amazing Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

This musical fiasco won’t damage her re-election chances, though it will make for some embarrassing headlines for a few days. Boebert is projected to face a serious challenge next year, as Democrat Adam Frisch, whom Boebert defeated by just 546 votes in 2022, is running again.