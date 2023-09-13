White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Escaped Murderer Captured in PA, But He Was Wearing Something That Has Eagles Fans Roaring

Matt Vespa  |  September 13, 2023 11:30 AM
Chester County (Pa.) Prison

It’s over. The Pennsylvania manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped while awaiting transfer at Chester County Prison, is over. Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, was arrested earlier this morning. He had been on the run since August 31, his jail break, breezing past the initial perimeter established by police by stealing a dairy delivery truck. The search lasted around two weeks, with residents becoming increasingly anxious. 

There had been some criticism of the strategy deployed in finding Cavalcante. With school closures and the public on edge, it probably wasn’t welcome news when the U.S. Marshal Service somewhat admitted this search could become a long game. That concern is no longer valid (via CBS News): 


Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison at the end of August, was captured on Wednesday, State Police said. 

Cavalcante was taken into custody without incident on day 14 of the manhunt after he evaded hundreds of law enforcement personnel for two weeks. 

Pennsylvania State Police are planning a news conference at 9:30 a.m. in Kennett Square - the time has been pushed back from 9 a.m. Cavalcante is being taken to PSP's Avondale barracks. 

Images from Chopper 3 showed a crew of officers in camouflage escorting Cavalcante. 

Cavalcante was clad in a gray Eagles hooded sweatshirt and led by law enforcement. 

Pennsylvania State Police, along with other authorities, surrounded Cavalcante in northern Chester County in the area of South Coventry Township. 

The manhunt spanned several parts of Chester County after being spotted several times by residents or law enforcement.

Cavalcante was spotted 1.5 miles away from the prison in Pocopson Township days after escaping. He was then spotted in the Longwood Gardens area on two different occasions throughout the search. 

State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich

It’s the Eagles hoodie that has Philly fans rolling, however. Some of the reactions by the fanbase have been hilarious:

Eagles play the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener on Thursday Night Football.

 

