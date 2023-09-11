Chicago Mayor Ripped Eric Adams Over Immigration Remarks

The reactions to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ DEFCON-1 speech about how illegal aliens will destroy the city and the accompanying memes have been spectacular. You knew how the Left would react to these remarks, which is why many people enjoyed it. Adams, a black man, had become Bill Cutting from Gangs of New York, but he’s also correct. The city can no longer absorb 10,000 migrants a month in perpetuity. It’s costing the city billions, leading to Adams dropping another warning: 15 percent agency cuts across the board could be coming (via NY Post):

Mayor Adams warned Saturday that all New York City agencies may have to slash up to 15% from their budgets by the spring in response to the ever-rocketing costs of the migrant crisis. All departments were told they will need to slash 5% from their budget by November, amounting to a several billion dollar haircut from the city-funded portion of Adams’ $107 billion spending plan. But if the city doesn’t get enough financial aid from the Biden administration or state legislators by early next year, Adams warned additional 5% cuts could come in both January and April. “The simple truth is that longtime New Yorkers and asylum seekers will feel these potential cuts and they will hurt,” the mayor said in a video released on YouTube announcing the plan. “New Yorkers are angry and frustrated, and they are right to be. I am too.”

But in Chicago, another city where illegal aliens are massing, its mayor, Brandon Johnson, took a decidedly different take on the crisis, clapping back at Adams’ apocalyptic tone (via The Guardian):

Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, has attacked his New York counterpart, Eric Adams, for the latter’s aggressive comments that the large number of migrants arriving from the US-Mexico border will “destroy” his city. The two Democrats took sharply contrasting stances earlier this week on their handling of the humanitarian crisis aggravated since the far-right Texas governor, Greg Abbott, has been unilaterally bussing migrants to Democratic-led cities over the last year. Johnson’s remarks came as it was also revealed that he plans to erect heated tents to sleep thousands of people over the harsh midwest winter that are housed temporarily in Chicago police stations while their asylum applications are processed. “I’m not going to accept the notion that the city of Chicago is going to be destroyed … This is not a challenge that will overwhelm us,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview. […] Adams added that 110,000 migrants had arrived in New York City since April 2022 creating a $12bn budget deficit. “Every service in the city is going to be impacted,” he said.

Mr. Johnson must not know how his South Side constituents feel about illegals being dumped into their neighborhoods. It’s decidedly not warm, and they’re furious. Chicago residents have been irritated by the pro-illegal alien homecoming antics all summer.

