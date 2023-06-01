The One Remarkable Thing About a Pending GOP Presidential Announcement
Why a Chicago City Council Meeting Got Tense Over Illegal Alien Housing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 01, 2023 12:20 PM
The deluge of illegal aliens flooding into Democrat-run cities has reached a boiling point, especially in Chicago. Residents got tense during a city council meeting that allocated $51 million for illegal aliens. It’s geared toward housing expenses which have the city’s black community in an uproar. The measure passed, but not before the situation highlighted the ongoing crisis at the southern border. If cities like Chicago feel the pinch of housing illegal aliens, how do you think border towns and communities have felt for the past 25 years (via Daily Caller): 


Black Chicago residents criticized city officials for funding migrants over their community, they said during a city council meeting Wednesday. 

The statements from angry residents came before the city council voted to allocate $51 million to support migrants in Chicago, according to a livestream of the meeting. The residents shamed the city council for considering the funding as the city faces homeless and mental health crises within its own populations. 

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants from the southern border to the Windy City in August 2022, and, since then, roughly 2,000 have arrived through the effort. 

“I understand that $51 million are gonna be voted on today and I encourage the alderman to please vote it down because number one, we have not opened up the schools for our homeless, we see them in the streets everyday, I make sure that the homeless are fed with clothing,” Caroline Ruff, Black Lives Matter Women of Faith founder, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “We need to take care of our community, we need to take care of our black community, we need to open up these schools for mental health.” 

The Windy City isn’t alone. New York City has trouble absorbing the horde of illegals invading the southern border, with busloads being offloaded in the Big Apple daily. Mayor Eric Adams said that the crisis was approaching a humanitarian crisis, with schools now being used to house illegals which have spurred a backlash among city residents. 

Liberal America wanted an open borders immigration policy, and now they have it with the result showing up on their doorsteps. The reactions were predictable, as liberals want the southern border porous but don’t want these migrants living in their neighborhoods. Too bad. Republican governors in border states should ship these people up states by the truck full. Make the Left share the burden. These people voted for this; time to pay up.

