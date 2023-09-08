Appeals Court to Michael Avenatti: Sorry, You Gotta Stay in Jail

Remember Michael Avenatti? The man whose profile exploded nationally, thanks to the liberal media. He was representing ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, who was suing Donald Trump over the hush money arrangement which later formed the basis for the first indictment against the former president by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Avenatti essentially vowed to take Trump down, latching himself to any legal cause that could damage the billionaire real estate magnate.

Avenatti roped himself into the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation battle, one of the nastiest in recent history, representing Julie Swetnick, who alleged that the judge was part of a gang rape ring in high school. It was colorful ambulance chasing for Avenatti. Swetnick’s unhinged allegations convinced some Senate Republicans who were on the fence about Kavanaugh, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), to support his confirmation.

Tucker Carlson gave him his eternal moniker: creepy porn lawyer. Before his fall, Avenatti was being floated as a potential presidential candidate. The ego trips hilariously paved the way for his third-rate attempt at extorting Nike, which led to a slew of federal charges and his convictions on wire fraud and extortion, for which he’s serving nearly 20 years in jail. What’s even more comical is that he thought he could appeal, which he did. In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told creepy porn lawyer he had to stay in jail (via Daily Caller):

Avenatti rose to prominence for criticizing former President Donald Trump and representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her defamation lawsuit against Trump. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan denied Avenatti’s appeal in a 3-0 decision, with the former lawyer potentially facing 19 years in prison and a scheduled release set for January 2036, according to Reuters. The former lawyer represented Los Angeles youth sports coach Gary Franklin and “used a quid pro quo to solicit a bribe from Nike … with the intent to defraud Franklin of the honest services owed to him by his attorney,” according to the Wednesday filing. […] Avenatti then allegedly demanded that Nike retain him “and guarantee a total minimum payment of $15 million regardless of the amount of work ultimately performed,” according to the Wednesday filing. The challenges in Avenatti’s appeal were “meritless,” according to the filing.

In all, Avenatti was also convicted of defrauding Stormy Daniels. Democrats sure know how to pick’ em. This is the company you keep when your mind has become infected with Trump derangement syndrome, which, for liberals, hasn’t gone away.