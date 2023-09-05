Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble

It’s a love-hate relationship between conservatives and comedian Bill Maher. Some can roll with his biting commentary against Republicans at times since he is a staunch free speech advocate who loathes the illiberal cancel culture antics that progressives have adopted. He’s also not shy to trash radical Islam, which has triggered more than a few panelists on his HBO show Real Time. Yet, lately, the left-leaning comedian has directed his fire more against folks on his side of the aisle.

It's no secret: the Left has become unhinged. Maher repeatedly said that he hasn’t changed; liberal America has. In an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he elaborated further on how his side has lost the plot, namely shoplifting, mass crime, and defunding the police. He also touched upon how Black Lives Matter and their affiliated activists and allies in the media are dead silent when it comes to black-on-black crime in cities like Chicago.

.@BillMaher: "Murders have been happening in Chicago among the African American community for far too long and not really reported in the way they should be. It's amazing how black lives don't seem to matter when they are taken by black lives."@JoeRogan: "Austin defunded the… pic.twitter.com/HZS5vgcKRy — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 2, 2023

"Murders have been happening in Chicago among the African American community for far too long and not really reported in the way they should be. It's amazing how black lives don't seem to matter when they are taken by black lives,” added Maher.

He’s right—and when you mention Chicago and homicides among the black community, you’re smeared as a racist. It’s not a dog whistle. The Windy City has been a warzone for years. Still, given the city's politics, it’s easy to see why the media buries this story, except for local media, who track the number of those shot and killed on major holiday weekends.

The good thing going for Maher is that he can’t be canceled. He’s already rich, doesn’t spend money on stupid stuff, and will probably remain under contract at HBO for the foreseeable future, along with his tours as a comedian. Obviously, he’s not J.K. Rowling rich, but he’s not going anywhere, no matter how badly he triggers his side.