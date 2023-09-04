Was This 'the Most College Football Ending Ever'?

It wasn’t a major game regarding media exposure because we’re talking about Division II football, but its ending was just as exciting as those you’d see from a major conference. Virginia State was looking to walk away with a win in their season opener against Norfolk State over Labor Day Weekend. And they almost blew it. With seven seconds left, Virginia State had a 27-24 lead over Norfolk.

All they needed to do was kill off the clock and seal the deal. Even when it was 4th and seventh on what looks like their own three-yard line, a turnover on downs wouldn’t matter if enough time were burned off. The problem was that the backup quarterback fell short of the first down. Even worse, he misjudged the time on the clock and dove out of bounds with a second left.

The announcers were floored, wondering why Virginia State, given their field position, wouldn’t take the safety. Instead, they gave Norfolk a chance to win the game with a 15-yard field goal with one second left. As Virginia State fans looked at a humiliating defeat in the face, the football gods rewarded them. Norfolk botched the snap, which Virginia State recovered for a touchdown, leading to a 33-24 victory (via Sports Illustrated):

Virginia State backup quarterback Jordan Davis took the shotgun snap, sprinted off to his left and ducked out of bounds, believing that he took enough time off the clock to execute the plan perfectly. The problem is that Davis went out of bounds with one second to play, giving Norfolk State an opportunity to kick a chip shot game-tying field goal. As it turns out, the game was never in doubt for Virginia State, as Norfolk State snapped the ensuing game-tying field goal over the holder’s head. Virginia State’s Dante Clark picked up the fumble and ran it the length of the field for a touchdown, as the Trojans went from running out the clock, to nearly going to overtime, to winning by two scores with a final of 33–24.

Anything can happen, but this game wasn’t the only one where insanity ensued. Boston College’s quarterback Thomas Castellanos was flushed out of the pocket trying to convert on fourth down and went backward some 40 yards before somehow finding wideout Lewis Bond for the first down.

Other highlights include USC’s Caleb Williams, who the Arizona Cardinals reportedly might be tanking for in next year’s NFL draft, being lethal as always. And while it was a bit rocky in the first half, Florida State University’s Jordan Travis led the Seminoles in completely dismantling LSU.

NO WAY, this really just happened? like 40 yards backwards?pic.twitter.com/tx2ku4xeMx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

Caleb Williams is a MAGICIAN

pic.twitter.com/ixVztaODNC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 2, 2023

Jordan Travis in his season DEBUT tonight against LSU:



• 23/31 (74%)

• 342 passing yards

• 38 rushing yards

• 5 total TD’s

• 136.02 passer rating

• Upset win over 5th ranked team in the country



Travis looked like one of the BEST QB’s in the entire country tonight against… pic.twitter.com/2vprsRSzG7 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 4, 2023

Jordan Travis has 73 career TD responsible for at Florida State, passing Jameis Winston for 3rd in FSU history.



He trails Chris Weinke (81) and Chris Rix (75). pic.twitter.com/lBJflSuVNl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2023

College football is back.

Forgot to mention the Colorado Buffaloes upset of TCU's Horned Frogs. Colorado was a 21-point underdog. Coach Deion Sanders' son had himself a day. CB/WR Travis Hunter is now the "chancellor of TCU."

Did I just become a Colorado fan? pic.twitter.com/cujD7o6li6 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2023

Congratulations, Coach Prime. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023

From 1-11 last season to an upset at No. 17 TCU to start this season.



THE COACH PRIME ERA HAS BEGUN AT COLORADO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xh7CmF0k88 — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023

Deion Sanders is now going at reporters that doubted him 😆



"Do you believe now?? I read through that bull-joke you wrote!"pic.twitter.com/inNkPVieVl



(🎥 @Phil_Lewis_)https://t.co/emzt43jFXg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

The final from Fort Worth 😁 pic.twitter.com/RuobfG6Euj — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 2, 2023

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders today vs. TCU:



🏈38-of-47

🏈School record 510 passing yards

🏈4 TDs

🏈0 INTs pic.twitter.com/eh7M8Wzc7z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023

New video shows that Travis Hunter was told he's "Overrated as f--k" before the TCU kickoff.. he heard them.



He then went off for 119 yards on 11 catches, 3 tackles, and an INT in the redzone in a 45-42 win.



(🎥 @CUBarstool)pic.twitter.com/9QLxb3xDgVhttps://t.co/00cu1GQoRC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 4, 2023

We are proud to be included in this incredibly specific statistic 😂 https://t.co/zPc1T3BfNE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 2, 2023

Of course, @DeionSanders would be the coach to advocate for and OK this. https://t.co/0n27LKohCO — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 2, 2023



