Tipsheet

We Need to Be on Covid Watch With Joe Biden Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 04, 2023 11:35 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Throughout the week, we will be on Covid watch concerning Joe Biden. Jill, who tested positive on Monday, is experiencing mild symptoms while recovering at their house in Rehoboth Beach. After the First Lady’s infection was confirmed, the president was tested for the virus, which showed up negative for now (via ABC News): 

First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director confirmed Monday. 

"This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First lady, said in a statement Sunday night. 

Dr. Biden is expected to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the rep’s statement noted. 

Following Dr. Biden's positive test, President Joe Biden took a COVID test on Monday evening and tested negative, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. 

"The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," Jean-Pierre noted in the statement. 

Incubation periods are different for everyone, and this isn’t the first time Joe has contracted the now endemic virus that liberals need to stop panicking about. Biden is scheduled to travel to India and Vietnam on Thursday, but we’ll see if he goes, given his exposure to the pathogen. Biden has contracted COVID multiple times despite being vaccinated. He also potentially exposed Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen during his second bout, where he reportedly flouted the CDC guidelines, viewed as the Holy Bible for the COVID panic peddlers. Biden couldn’t handle his treatment without making a public relations mess while infected, a window into this disaster zone of a presidency.

