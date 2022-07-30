Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, just days after a victory-lap speech in the White House Rose Garden, according to the president's physician Kevin O'Connor.

In a letter notifying White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of the president's positive test, O'Connor explained the "rebound" case of COVID that is once again sending Biden to a "strict" quarantine:

As I described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication. After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing. This in fact represents "rebound" positivity. The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation. However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinstate strict isolation procedures. As I've stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.

O'Connor, throughout President Biden's bout with COVID-19, was not made available to the press by the White House, with Karine Jean-Pierre taking heat from the press corps for the "game of telephone" created by the White House's refusal to allow Biden's doctor to speak directly with reporters.

Biden followed up the official notification to the White House and press with a tweet saying rebound COVID "happens with a small minority of folks" and claiming he's "still at work and will be back on the road soon."

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again.



This happens with a small minority of folks.



I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.



I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci also experienced a rebound case of COVID earlier this summer.

This is a developing story and may be updated.