Was the Transanity We're Seeing Nationwide Previewed in This NBC Segment in 2012?

Transgender Americans are part of society—that’s an accepted position that was never in dispute. Most of us might not get what’s happening upstairs with these folks, but their access to health care, education, and employment shouldn’t be hindered. That’s the part the Left seems to ignore, which is that these were never part of the more significant debate. No one supports laws barring these folks from services and job opportunities. We’re uneasy about these pre-teens getting puberty blockers, mutilation surgeries, and other irreversible procedures, likely due to social media trends and parental coercion.

An eight-year-old has no concept of human sexuality—and these kids are being wheeled into hospitals to be sliced and diced. Schools are even doling out puberty blockers behind parents’ backs. This aspect is more pressing and needs attention since it concerns potential child abuse. Biological males participating in female sports should also be prohibited, but this transanity has reached new levels of aberrance. Should the federal government step in? That’s a sub-layer to this discussion. Right now, we don’t have the votes, but state legislatures have moved forward with bills of their own, which are popular with voters, something the liberal media buries for apparent reasons.

But a window into the parade of horrors that awaited us regarding trans issues and prepubescent children might have been previewed with this NBC segment from longtime anchor and host Hoda Kotb over ten years ago. The part that some are rediscovering to their horror is a doctor’s response to Kotb’s question:

“Trans child” who was chemically castrated in order to look like a girl:



“Sometimes I think I’m a boy kinda.. Will you love me if I’m a boy?” pic.twitter.com/6ml236GqRT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2023

Here is the part where an 11-year-old is given puberty blockers (NBC, 2012)



How can anyone support this? pic.twitter.com/2d1HBrb4ZG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2023

NBC anchor Hoda Kotp (2012):



“It seems ridiculous to have a kid aged 13 or 14 deciding whether they want to have biological children.” pic.twitter.com/QAt3bNnLge — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2023

An utterly depraved answer



But what is notable is the question: an artifact of the Before Times, when 100 percent of reporters would ask it.



Today none would ask it. https://t.co/CVYW2LGKoJ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 27, 2023





KOTB: To me, it seems ridiculous to have a kid at age 12, 13, 14 deciding whether they want to have biological children when they’re 20, 30, or 40.” Doctor: “Well, they make the decision to kill themselves at 12 and 13.”

This debate has already gone off the rails, and we’re bound to descend further into this creepiness if more doctors think like this.