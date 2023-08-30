Oh, Here's That Time Jerry Nadler Said Voting Machines Could Be Hacked

It returns to the same old game: the Democrats can do it, but Republicans can't. Democrats and their allies in the media—and now the FBI—also fan the flames of the conspiracy theories they accuse us of peddling. The narrative that undercover FBI agents or assets were embedded in the crowds on January 6 got new life from FBI Director Chris Wray, who gave a sloppy answer when pressed about it earlier this year.

FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to answer whether or not the FBI had "confidential human sources" in the crowd on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/OUJA73rk2N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

With Trump being indicted in Georgia’s election interference probe and the January 6 investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith, the funny business that occurred during the 2020 election will be rehashed, at least some of it. But, again, it was the Democrats who were the original election deniers. The clips are numerous, and they span nearly two decades now. In 2000 and 2004, especially, the Democrats questioned the legitimacy of these elections because George W. Bush won. They were even suggesting that voting machines are vulnerable to hacks.

Before Charlie Rose was canceled, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was interviewed by the now-exiled correspondent, where the New York Democrat elaborated on how scores of votes could be changed and that he might have evidence to that effect. Why didn’t a grand jury indict him? That’s a rhetorical question—you all know the answer. Watch the clip below, along with a supercut of Democrats and experts noting how machines could be hackable.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in 2004: "If someone were deliberately hacking these machines, you could steal millions of votes, and no one would know it...



We've documented a machine in this county that recorded 11,000 extra votes for Bush. In that county, there was counting Kerry… pic.twitter.com/4s5ASRkoMK — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 29, 2023

MUST WATCH🚨 20 minutes of prominent Democrats, computer scientists, and election security experts warning that America's election system is online, easily hackable, and often running on Windows 7 or older operating systems.https://t.co/upFIU1g8SN — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 29, 2023

I’m not trying to relitigate the 2020 election controversies. The point is that if you say these things now, you’re a whack job when it was a perfectly acceptable discussion. I’m preaching to the choir, but in 2004, some Democrats were all about raising these questions about election integrity, while now, the new war cry is that 2020 was the most secure election in human history.

We have the right to question our election, as Democrats have done every time they lose a presidential election. Asking for recounts is part of the norm and codified in election law. Some miss that these legal actions against Trump are aimed at chilling that process. That’s the nefarious aspect that will never see the light of day.

The scope of the alleged conspiracy is massive. Indeed, every call, speech, and tweet appears a criminal step in the conspiracy. District Attorney Fani Willis appears to have elected to charge everything and everyone and let God sort them out. https://t.co/T7RzCJbljR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2023



