So, a January 6 Defendant Has Gone Missing

Meet the FBI’s latest January 6 target: Christopher Worrell. He’s on the run after skipping his sentencing over several charges stemming from that incident in 2021. His specific conviction surrounds the pepper spraying of a police officer. Mr. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, was facing up to 14 years in prison. Mr. Worrell was under house arrest after being released from a DC jail in 2021, where he alleged he was mistreated (via WaPo):

👀 Prosecutors are seeking 14 years for Proud Boy Christopher Worrell, who sprayed cops with chemicals and, per DOJ, lied about it at trial.



A steep recommendation just two weeks before Enrique Tarrio is due to be sentenced. pic.twitter.com/o7ihAsD2J4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 13, 2023





Law enforcement authorities were searching this weekend for a Proud Boys member who had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday for sentencing after he was convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. […] Worrell had been under house arrest in Florida since his November 2021 release from the D.C. jail, where he said he was mistreated for his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a broken wrist. He was scheduled to be sentenced Friday. […] More than 1,100 people have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol insurrection, according to data compiled by the Justice Department. Worrell’s conviction is one of more than 700 in the 2½ years since the insurrection. He was convicted in May on seven counts, including obstructing Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential electoral results, engaging in violence on Capitol grounds and assaulting three police officers with pepper-spray gel. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth this month to sentence Worrell to 14 years in prison, arguing that “unlike many January 6 rioters, Worrell refused to take responsibility, has shown no remorse, and lied numerous times under oath to the Court,” according to court documents.

Christopher John Worrell is #wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing on charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. If you have a tip on Worrell's whereabouts, contact your local #FBI office. https://t.co/RcrwyInlLd@FBITampa pic.twitter.com/xJMdOeuFe7 — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) August 21, 2023

January 6 will forever be burned into the memories of liberals, who will tragically view this event as more deadly and devastating than the 9/11 terror attacks because they have zero sense of history. It’s also something they can weaponize against their political enemies, as we’ve seen here. One thousand one hundred people trespassed, but not all attacked police: We’ve seen the footage inside the Capitol Building. Police are directing folks while not a single law enforcement officer thought to stop the dangerous ‘QAnon Shaman,’ real-name Jacob Chansely, who was such a threat to our security that he was handed a 41-month jail sentence. He’s since been released, but not after footage showed him offering prayers for law enforcement inside the Capitol.