We Have Another Development in the Hunter Biden Bribery Saga

Sarah wrote about Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin breaking his silence about his dismissal from his post that he alleges was over his investigation into Burisma, which has sparked allegations that Biden family corruption played a part in his firing. Hunter Biden and his associate, Devon Archer, had cushy positions on the Ukrainian energy company’s corporate board. Hunter was paid $50,000/month, the fee top Burisma executives paid for access to top American officials.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden boasted about how he got Shokin fired by threatening to withhold aid to the country. It comes back to the FD-1023 report from the FBI, where the bureau’s confidential informant claimed that Joe and Hunter were paid $10 million in bribes by Burisma officials. In return, the Bidens get rich, and Burisma gets a legal shield. The latest development on those allegations is that Archer met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry weeks before Shokin was given the axe (via Fox News):

Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry just weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma was fired in 2016. Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired on March 29, 2016, less than four weeks after Archer met with Kerry at the State Department in Washington, D.C., according to a State Department email. "Devon Archer coming to see S today at 3:00pm - need someone to meet/greet him at C Street," reads the redacted email on March 2, 2016, which was previously released via the Freedom of Information Act. Fox News Digital can confirm that "S" refers to Kerry, based on multiple other email communications. However, it is unclear what Archer and Kerry discussed at the meeting or whether Burisma came up in conversation. At the time of the meeting, Archer and Hunter Biden had been sitting on the board of Burisma for about two years, and then-Vice President Joe Biden had recently wrapped up a trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukrainian officials didn’t fire Shokin, claiming he was too lax on prosecuting corruption. When the email was first released in 2019, Sens. Grassley, R-Iowa and Johnson, R-Wis., expressed concerns about the meeting and sent a letter to then-Secretary of State Pompeo requesting all records from the meeting in addition to other meeting, including Hunter's 2015 meeting with Blinken. […] Archer said in a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee in July that, amid pressure from Shokin's office and other entities investigating Burisma, company leaders turned to Hunter for help. He went on to say that Hunter and Burisma executives "called D.C." in December 2015, just days before the vice president’s trip to Ukraine, to ask the Obama administration to help get Shokin fired. Burisma executive Vadym Pozharsky emailed Hunter Biden, Archer and fellow Hunter associate Eric Schwerin in early November 2015 about a "revised proposal, contract and initial invoice for Burisma Holdings" from lobbying firm Blue Star Strategies. Hunter reportedly connected Burisma with Blue Star Strategies to help the energy firm fight corruption charges levied against Mykola Zlochevsky, the company's owner. […] This wasn't the first time that a Burisma board member met with a top State Department official in the middle of a growing pressure campaign to help protect Zlochevsky and Burisma from investigations. In May 2015, Hunter and then-Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken were exchanging emails about setting up a meeting at the State Department. After the first scheduled meeting, which appeared to have been canceled due to the death of Hunter's brother, Beau, the pair rescheduled and met in July 2015.

There are more questions regarding this Kerry-Archer meeting. Archer corroborated testimony regarding this sordid money-for-access scheme the Bidens peddled for years, where the former Hunter associate admitted the family was abusing soft power. What happened here? The Biden administration has tied the hands of Congress by appointing the US attorney, David Weiss, who tried to charge Hunter but was blocked as special counsel, blocking his testimony before Congress. Weiss also allowed some of the most serious tax violations to lapse. He’s not a real special counsel for this new DOJ Hunter Biden probe. Half the country feels this is a political stunt.

A special counsel should come from the outside, and the scope of this probe is exceptionally narrow. Joe Biden’s reported connections to Hunter’s corrupt deals are not part of the mandate. It’s why the Department of Justice might force the House GOP’s hand on impeachment. It could be the only way to get further answers as more developments continue to look incriminating for the First Family.