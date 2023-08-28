Communist Climate Change Protesters Weren't Expecting This From Nevada Rangers

There are numerous videos of climate protesters blocking traffic on major highways, making hell out of everyone’s day. Some people are at risk of losing their jobs over these antics. Blessedly, for every video showing these clowns blocking traffic, bystanders are grabbing these communists by the hair, ripping up their signs, and moving through. It must be nice not to work for a living, dwelling on an issue no one cares about. Moreover, these actions only make their cause less popular. Green warriors are seen more as a nuisance than anything, and these human roadblock protests only reinforce that narrative.

With Burning Man ongoing in Nevada, a collection of these environmentalists thought it was a good idea to block traffic to the festival, wanting organizers to ban private jets and the use of plastics. The location of this event is near tribal lands, and the rangers there weren’t playing with these people. Over the weekend, video captured Nevada Rangers smashing through the makeshift barricades these global warming zealots erected before turning around, exiting their service trucks with guns drawn, ready to arrest these hoodlums. You can’t trespass on tribal lands, folks (via NY Post):

Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot



Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets + single-use plastics pic.twitter.com/dawDjxhV4y — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023





Anti-capitalist climate activists blocked traffic into Burning Man on Sunday, causing a standstill spanning several miles on a major thoroughfare in Nevada — before rangers arrested them at gunpoint for “trespassing on tribal land.” Videos posted online showed about half a dozen protesters from Seven Circles blocking a rural road using a trailer that they locked themselves onto, surrounded by banners reading “Burners of the World, Unite!,” “Abolish Capitalism” and “General Strike for Climate.” The group says the protest was designed to draw attention to “capitalism’s inability to address climate’s ecological breakdown” and was meant as a protest against the “popularization of Burning Man among affluent people who do not live the stated values of Burning Man, resulting in the commodification of the event.” […] Among its demands are that Burning Man leadership “advocate for system change on both political and economic levels” and ban private jets, single-use plastics, “unnecessary propane burning and unlimited generator use” at the nine-day event. But the group’s protest angered many trying to get to the annual event at Black Rock City. A video posted online showed a man in a red, white and blue cowboy hat and sunglasses telling the activists, “You’re on public property. We’ve got to get through.” […] … a second video shows a tribal ranger ramming his truck through the protest, telling the activists “You better move” as they scream. The woman in the sunhat then starts to cry, “We’re not violent,” before a ranger comes out with his gun drawn and instructs the protesters to “get down, on the ground now.” He can be seen pushing one of the female protesters to the ground with his gun aimed at her head. He later seems to straddle the woman as another ranger handcuffs her ankles together. Meanwhile, the protester in the sunhat continues to cry, “We have no guns at all. We’re environmental protesters.” At that point, another ranger can be seen coming into view saying they are “trespassing on tribal land.” Several of the protesters were taken into custody for their involvement in the demonstration.

A very satisfying end for some of the most annoying people on the planet. Lock them all up.