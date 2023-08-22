MSNBC Legal Analyst Had a Delusional Take About Trump's Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump will surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday. His bail will reportedly be set at $200,000, which the billionaire can quickly post to ensure his freedom while he awaits trial in the Peach State’s RICO case against him over the 2020 election. In May, we learned this investigation by Fulton County DA Fani Willis had become a racketeering probe, which meant Trump would be indicted; people facing RICO charges seldom escape indictment (via NBC News):

BREAKING: Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election. https://t.co/pLkUPY3ako — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2023





Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would turn himself in Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on sprawling charges stemming from his efforts to hold on to office in the wake of the 2020 election. “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched the investigation into Trump and his allies, has given the defendants until noon Friday to surrender voluntarily. […] In a news release Monday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said that when he does turn himself in, “there will be a hard lockdown of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail.” Trump earlier Monday agreed to a $200,000 bond. Under the terms of the "consent bond order" filed in court Monday afternoon, he agreed to the bond amount on charges that include racketeering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, filing false documents and making false statements. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed off on the order, which was signed by Willis and Trump's attorneys. It says Trump "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

BREAKING: Trump confirms he's going to Georgia Thursday to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZrjhxrsiUx — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 22, 2023

That sheriff also promised the media he would release the Trump mugshots as expeditiously as possible. Yeah, this isn’t political persecution at all, right?

TRUMP BOOKING PHOTO COMING: Fulton County Sheriff says ‘we’ll have mugshots ready for you’ when President Trump is arraigned in election conspiracy case pic.twitter.com/3reh0CSKPV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 15, 2023

Trump has been indicted four times, which isn’t the best development for your party’s frontrunner in the next election. Yet, more details in the Biden bribery scandal have evened the playing field. With no COVID protocols, Democrats can’t be as brazen as they have been allegedly concerning tweaking some of these in-person election laws that might have given way for opportunities to execute some funny business.

On American Voices with Alicia Menendez on Saturday, the host touted a new NBC News article (or call it a press release) outlining how the Biden-Harris team "is expected to use the first debate to highlight the GOP's attacks on reproductive freedom and threats of democracy in the form of election denialism...the campaign expects the candidates to try to out-MAGA each other on the debate stage in Milwaukee. We can't ignore the biggest threat to American democracy, Donald Trump's hold on the GOP." […] ALICIA MENENDEZ: Trump, the 18 other codefendants, they must surrender in Fulton County by Friday. How is this process in Georgia going to be different from what we’ve seen in federal court? JILL WINE-BANKS: It’s going to be very different because they have said that they are going to do mug shots and fingerprints. And he will be turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail, not in a federal building, not in a clean, nice environment. It is, from what we hear from the press, a really dirty, dangerous, scary place. So it’s going to be a very different picture. And I think the picture of him there, I think his experience of being in a real jail – I can tell you that some of the Watergate defendants, when they were put in the D.C. jail, really freaked out. And we had to move them to a Army base where they could be housed without being in fear at all times so that they could cooperate and testify.

Who wants to tell her that’s not going to happen—it’s not even within the realm of possibility. But whatever helps you sleep at night, lady.