Sorry, Liberals, Locking Up Trump Isn't Going to Happen

What if Trump gets convicted in his four trials over the next few years? The former president faces nearly 100 charges, some of which can’t be eliminated with a federal pardon. The Left is doing everything possible to poke the GOP base into nominating this man, even though Joe Biden could face impeachment hearings next year. The media will have to revisit the Hunter Biden bribery scandal soon enough. They want to create an environment where an even more juiced-up January 6-like event can erupt, providing them with cause to subject conservatives to another authoritarian crackdown. It would also give their liberal media allies a much-needed distraction from the ongoing stories about Joe’s corruption, mental decline, and overall decrepitude.

Democrats want the GOP to riot, but after all this lawfare—it could be their side stroking out over a potential Trump 2024 bid. First, the trials that legally pose the most danger to Trump are years off. There’s no way this Georgia election probe is going to trial by next March. There are 18 folks cited in that indictment; everyone will lawyer up, push for continuances, and cause delays. Right now, I find it unlikely that Trump will be able to dodge all the charges, given how biased the deck is against him, Trump might be convicted of something, but he probably won’t go to jail, especially if he wins the 2024 election. And yes, there is legal precedent regarding jailed candidates, too. Law professor Jonathan Turley with the wet blanket here for liberals (via USA Today):

If Trump is convicted, most courts would allow him to remain free pending appeals on the weighty constitutional and evidentiary issues raised by the Georgia case. That process could easily take a couple of years. And if Trump were to win in 2024 and a judge were to order his incarceration during his presidency, there would be an immediate challenge. While state offenses are not subject to the federal pardon authority, Trump's counsel (and likely the Justice Department) would argue that incarcerating a sitting president conflicts with carrying out his federal duties. This challenge would take time, and the federal courts could balance the state and federal interests by delaying any incarceration until after the term. The courts also could effectively achieve that same result by extending the appellate process past the end of a second term. But let's assume that an incarceration order in the Georgia case is upheld during a second Trump presidency. If so, the state would have to yield to federal authority in how Trump is held to allow him to carry out his duties and to accommodate his security detail. […] …a review of the legal proceedings ahead is a buzzkill for the lock-him-up crowd. Despite the proliferation of charges against Trump, there is nothing that assures he will be sent to the big house instead of the White House.

Liberals are dying to get the ‘lock him up’ chant going, but like with most of their plans, it’ll be stifled by legal procedures and basic constitutional rights codified to protect citizens from the authoritarian tendencies exhibited by progressives. Just because you feel you’re right doesn’t make it so, children.

But let's say this scenario comes true, staffers at CNN/MSNBC would have to go on suicide watch.