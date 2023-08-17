So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started
Tipsheet

Crazy Plane Lady Issues An Apology, But Was It Necessary?

Matt Vespa
August 17, 2023

She captivated social media for days. Who was this crazy lady aboard an American Airlines flight whose tirade was so unhinged it caused flight attendants to rescreen all the passengers, leading to massive delays? What caused the July 2 outburst reportedly had to do with AirPods. The woman traveled with relatives and accused a family member of stealing her listening device. Apparently, this straw broke the camel’s back, and the woman stormed off the airplane but not before saying, “that motherf—r back there is not real…I’m getting the f—k off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f—k off… you can sit on this plane and you can f—ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.” 

The woman’s identity was a mystery for over a month until she was identified as Tiffany Gomas, a marketing executive from Dallas, Texas. Gomas was not arrested on the day of her meltdown, but she did attempt to pass through security into the boarding area, despite being escorted out to the non-secure portion of the airport. After multiple failed attempts, she was approached by police at the airport lounge where she was waiting for a ride share home. 

Gomas isn’t at risk of being canceled, but it probably has been an embarrassing episode for her. After she was positively identified, she took to social media to apologize for her actions. In her post on Twitter, she said:

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has been life-altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health. Stay tuned! 

But did she need to apologize? Our own Kurt Schlichter disagrees, but maybe it was over the delays she caused to other passengers on the flight. Maybe this was mandatory to save her job. She had a bad day and blew up. It happens.


