Tipsheet

Could Trump Be Facing a Fifth Indictment? One Governor Is Pushing for It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 15, 2023 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump has been indicted again in the Georgia 2020 election probe. It’s the fourth indictment against the former president seeking to reclaim the presidency. These legal actions have had zero impact on his standing in the polls; Trump remains comfortable as the GOP frontrunner. Facing nearly 100 charges and the forces against him, it’s hard to see how Trump walks away from these trials unscathed. 

He’ll likely be convicted of something, setting the stage for a January 6-like event on steroids. And Democrats are only too happy to bait conservatives on that front. But that’s for another time. Could there be a fifth indictment looming? Since the Georgia indictment, all eyes have turned to Arizona, where Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has called for an investigation over the 2020 election (via KTAR News):

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday that Arizona should press charges against former president Donald Trump over potential election interference in the 2020 election. 

Hobbs told reporters at an event in Phoenix that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes should follow suit with Georgia, which indicted Trump on Monday. 

“Absolutely. I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable and this is part of that process,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said. 

[…] 

Arizona had several mentions in the indictment, including meetings with Trump allies and lawmakers in the state following his loss to Joe Biden in November 2020. 

Even former Republican Arizona governors think some action will arise. The state’s attorney general is already looking into the fake elector scheme (via Fox10 Phoenix): 

Video shows Arizona’s fake electors, including former Arizona GOP chair, Kelli Ward, and state lawmakers Anthony Kern and Jake Hoffman, signing false electoral college documents declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 election. 

Arizona’s Attorney General is currently investigating, and Governor Katie Hobbs says she hopes to see Arizona’s fake electors face criminal charges.

[…] 

"I do. I do believe our attorney general is going to move forward on some kind of disciplinary action," Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said. 

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said, "I am concerned about continuing indictments. I think we're on number four. I'm concerned about how this is going to affect the electorate, the respect for the rule of law, and equal justice."

Is this legal circus over? I thought it would but I could stand corrected. Never underestimate the Democrats when they wield institutional power like this—ever.


