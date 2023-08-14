The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda
Folks Were Not a Fan of This Cow's Name at the Wisconsin State Fair

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 14, 2023 9:35 AM

Controversy erupted at the Wisconsin State Fair over the weekend. Some attendees had a cow after one bovine appeared to be named after a racial slur. The name of the three-year-old cow at the center of this controversy: “Milgene Tatoo Jigaboo.” The ensuing uproar caused the animal to be removed from the exhibit, with an apology from the organizers (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel): 


A cow at the Wisconsin State Fair named after an old racial slur for Black people has led to the removal of the exhibitor from the fair. 

A man attending the fair posted a photo to social media of a sign displaying the cow's name and it was noticed by Milwaukee community activist Vaun Mayes who shared it with his thousands of followers on Thursday. 

David Blake of Pewaukee told WISN he snapped the photo because he was "taken aback" by the slur. "It's one of those words, one of those few words that should be totally off limits. I mean, there's a big one that we all know, and I think it's on the same level," he said. 

[…] 

In a statement, State Fair spokesperson Tess Kerksen said, "We do not tolerate or condone this behavior and took swift and deliberate action to rectify this situation. The animal has been removed from State Fair Park. The exhibitor who showed this animal was part of our junior show and is also no longer at State Fair Park. 

"We are sorry this happened and was not brought to our attention sooner. We strive to ensure that Fairgoers, exhibitors, staff, and partners all feel welcome at the Wisconsin State Fair."

The family who owned the cow also apologized for the name. The fair is a tradition that dates to 1851. The cow has been renamed Milgene Tatoo Puzzle. Is it a national scandal? No. Was it a totally avoidable public relations disaster on behalf of this family? For sure.

 

